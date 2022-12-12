Wisconsin lands a commitment from four-star safety Braedyn Moore

When Luke Fickell made the decision to leave Cincinnati to become the head coach at Wisconsin, four-star safety Braedyn Moore was one of the first players to back away from his commitment to the Bearcats.

On Monday, following an official visit to Madison over the weekend, he made the decision to follow Fickell to Wisconsin, representing the second commitment of the day for the Badgers.

A consensus four-star prospect by the recruiting services, Moore stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds. Playing both wide receiver and safety at Stephen T Badin High School in Ohio, Moore is expected to join the Badgers as a safety after notching 38 tackles and four interceptions as a senior. Moore also added 79 receptions for over 1,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on offense, providing him with excellent ball skills for a defensive back.

A stellar athlete at the prep level, Moore is ranked as a top-200 prospect in the 2023 class by On3 and is ranked as the No. 14 safety in the country. The No. 6 player in the state of Ohio for his grade level, Moore in the end chose the Badgers over scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Toledo, and West Virginia.

Moore is the second safety committed to Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Chicago athlete Justin Taylor who was also on campus this weekend for an official visit. Overall, Moore is commitment No. 10 for the Badgers in the class, and the second player to flip from Cincinnati to Wisconsin since Luke Fickell joined the program. Moore ranks as one of the top players in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class, and his athletic traits make him a gifted safety in coverage and in the open field as a tackler.

UW is after several other players who were previously committed to Cincinnati, and the Badgers are actively looking to add to their 2023 class in the coming weeks before early signing day on December 21. Some other uncommitted players to know include tight end Tucker Ashcraft, defensive tackle Jamel Howard, and linebacker Christian Alliegro, who were all on campus with Moore over the weekend. We shall see if Wisconsin can generate any momentum with a pair of commitments from Jonas Duclona and Braedyn Moore today and with both players set to represent the Badgers at the Army All-American Bowl.

You can see some highlights of Moore in action below.

