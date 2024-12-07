Wisconsin volleyball rallies, advances in NCAA Tournament with four-set victory
After sweeping past Fairfield University Thursday, the Wisconsin volleyball team knocked off Georgia Tech Friday to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Badgers (25-6) overcame an opening set loss to claim the next three and eliminate the Yellow Jackets on their home court.
Wisconsin has now reached the Sweet 16 round 12 consecutive seasons.
After opening the postseason inside UW Field House, the Badgers will now head on the road, likely to Big Ten rival Nebraska. Wisconsin is slated to face the winner of Arizona State/Texas A&M, who meet on Saturday.
Sarah Franklin recorded 20 kills and 10 digs in her final match at home while classmate Anna Smrek had 13 kills. Carter Booth added 10 kills and freshman Charlie Fuerbringer had 49 assists with 21 digs to go along with four aces.
Wisconsin went 15-1 at home with its last loss coming in late November to Nebraska in Lincoln. The only home loss this year was also at the hands of the Huskers in early November.