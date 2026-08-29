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El fixture completo de la fase de liga de la Champions League 2026/27

El 8 de septiembre se jugarán los primeros partidos
Hernán Horovitz|
FBL-EUR-C1-DRAW
FBL-EUR-C1-DRAW | VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

El jueves 27 de agosto se llevó a cabo la celebración del sorteo de la fase de liga de la Champions League 2026/27. Los 36 equipos participantes ya conocen quiénes serán sus ocho rivales en esta fase, y la UEFA acaba de hacer público el calendario con el orden de partidos y los horarios.

Jornada 1

Fecha

Partidos

Septiembre 8

AEK Atenas vs LASK

Septiembre 8

Brujas vs Aston Villa

Septiembre 8

BVB vs Villarreal

Septiembre 8

Oporto vs Manchester City

Septiembre 8

Lille vs Betis

Septiembre 8

Real Madrid vs Inter

Septiembre 9

Barcelona vs Feyenoord

Septiembre 9

Stuttgart vs Viking

Septiembre 9

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid

Septiembre 9

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava

Septiembre 9

Sporting Portugal vs Galatasaray

Septiembre 9

Napoli vs Arsenal

Septiembre 10

Fenerbache vs Roma

Septiembre 10

PSV vs Shaktar Donetsk

Septiembre 10

Como vs RB Leipzig

Septiembre 10

Bayern Munich vs Bodo Glimt

Septiembre 10

Manchester United vs Sabah

Septiembre 10

Slavia Praga vs Lens

Jornada 2

Fecha

Partido

Octubre 13

Lens vs Sporting Portugal

Octubre 13

Sabah vs Slavia Praga

Octubre 13

Arsenal vs Lille

Octubre 13

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United

Octubre 13

Inter vs Brujas

Octubre 13

Galatasaray vs Barcelona

Octubre 13

RB Leipzig vs PSV

Octubre 13

Viking vs Bayern Munich

Octubre 13

Villarreal vs Napoli

Octubre 14

Feyenoord vs Como

Octubre 14

LASK vs Liverpool

Octubre 14

Roma vs Real Madrid

Octubre 14

Aston Villa vs Fenerbache

Octubre 14

Shaktar Donetsk vs AEK Atenas

Octubre 14

Bodo Glimt vs BVB

Octubre 14

Manchester City vs PSG

Octubre 14

Betis vs Oporto

Octubre 14

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Jornada 3

Fecha

Partido

Octubre 20

Fenerbache vs Slavia Praga

Octubre 20

Sabah vs BVB

Octubre 20

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava

Octubre 20

Oporto vs PSV

Octubre 20

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Octubre 20

Manchester City vs AEK Atenas

Octubre 20

PSG vs Barcelona

Octubre 20

Napoli vs Bodo Glimt

Octubre 20

Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid

Octubre 21

Como vs Manchester United

Octubre 21

Lille vs Galatasaray

Octubre 21

Aston Villa vs Viking

Octubre 21

Brujas vs Lens

Octubre 21

Bayern Múnich vs Arsenal

Octubre 21

Inter vs Shaktar Donetsk

Octubre 21

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Octubre 21

Betis vs Feyenoord

Octubre 21

Sporting Portugal vs LASK

Jornada 4

Fecha

Partido

Noviembre 3

Shaktar Donetsk vs Sporting Portugal

Noviembre 3

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart

Noviembre 3

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern Múnich

Noviembre 3

Barcelona vs Aston Villa

Noviembre 3

Feyenoord vs Inter

Noviembre 3

Bodo Glimt vs Lille

Noviembre 3

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava

Noviembre 3

Manchester United vs Roma

Noviembre 3

Villarreal vs PSG

Noviembre 4

AEK Atenas vs Real Madrid

Noviembre 4

Fenerbache vs Liverpool

Noviembre 4

BVB vs Betis

Noviembre 4

Oporto vs Napoli

Noviembre 4

PSV vs Brujas

Noviembre 4

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Noviembre 4

Lens vs Como

Noviembre 4

Slavia Praga vs Arsenal

Noviembre 4

Viking vs Sabah

Jornada 5

Fecha

Partido

Noviembre 24

Bodo Glimt vs LASK

Noviembre 24

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa

Noviembre 24

Arsenal vs BVB

Noviembre 24

Como vs AEK Atenas

Noviembre 24

Feyenoord vs Oporto

Noviembre 24

Manchester City vs Napoli

Noviembre 24

RB Leipzig vs Lens

Noviembre 24

Real Madrid vs PSV

Noviembre 24

Slovan Bratislava vs Betis

Noviembre 25

Sabah vs Barcelona

Noviembre 25

Slavia Praga vs Villarreal

Noviembre 25

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking

Noviembre 25

Brujas vs Liverpool

Noviembre 25

Inter vs Stuttgart

Noviembre 25

Shaktar Donetsk vs Fenerbache

Noviembre 25

Lille vs Bayern Munich

Noviembre 25

PSG vs Roma

Noviembre 25

Sporting Portugal

Jornada 6

Fecha

Partido

Diciembre 8

Viking vs Feyenoord

Diciembre 8

Villarreal vs Sabah

Diciembre 8

AEK Atenas vs Galatasaray

Diciembre 8

Roma vs Sporting Portugal

Diciembre 8

Aston Villa vs PSG

Diciembre 8

Barcelona vs Manchester City

Diciembre 8

Bayern Múnich vs Slavia Praga

Diciembre 8

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig

Diciembre 8

Napoli vs Brujas

Diciembre 9

Betis vs Como

Diciembre 9

Slovan Bratislava vs Shaktar Donetsk

Diciembre 9

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Diciembre 9

BVB vs Inter

Diciembre 9

LASK vs Fenerbache

Diciembre 9

Liverpool vs Oporto

Diciembre 9

PSV vs Atlético de Madrid

Diciembre 9

Lens vs Bodo Glimt

Diciembre 9

Stuttgart vs Lille

Jornada 7

Fecha

Partido

Enero 19

Bodo Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid

Enero 19

Galatasaray vs Feyenoord

Enero 19

AEK Atenas vs Roma

Enero 19

Aston Villa vs BVB

Enero 19

Inter vs Liverpool

Enero 19

Oporto vs Slavia Praga

Enero 19

Lille vs Slovan Bratislava

Enero 19

Real Madrid vs LASK

Enero 19

Stuttgart vs Brujas

Enero 20

Fenerbache vs Villarreal

Enero 20

Sabah vs Napoli

Enero 20

Como vs PSG

Enero 20

Manchester United vs Bayern Múnich

Enero 20

RB Leipzig vs Shaktar Donetsk

Enero 20

Lens vs Manchester City

Enero 20

Betis vs Arsenal

Enero 20

Sporting Portugal vs Barcelona

Enero 20

Viking vs PSV

Jornada 8

Fecha

Partido

Enero 27

Arsenal vs Sabah

Enero 27

Roma vs Lille

Enero 27

Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbache

Enero 27

BVB vs AEK Atenas

Enero 27

Brujas vs Bodo Glimt

Enero 27

Bayern Munich vs Betis

Enero 27

Barcelona vs Como

Enero 27

Shaktar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Enero 27

Feyenoord vs RB Leipzig

Enero 27

LASK vs Oporto

Enero 27

Liverpool vs Lens

Enero 27

Manchester City vs Sporting Portugal

Enero 27

PSG vs Galatasaray

Enero 27

PSV vs Stuttgart

Enero 27

Slavia Praga vs Aston Villa

Enero 27

Napoli vs Viking

Enero 27

Villarreal vs Manchester United

Enero 27

Slovan Bratislava vs Inter

MÁS NOTICIAS SOBRE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

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Hernan Horovitz
HERNÁN HOROVITZ

Periodista, campeón del mundo y fanático del deporte.

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