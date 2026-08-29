El fixture completo de la fase de liga de la Champions League 2026/27
El jueves 27 de agosto se llevó a cabo la celebración del sorteo de la fase de liga de la Champions League 2026/27. Los 36 equipos participantes ya conocen quiénes serán sus ocho rivales en esta fase, y la UEFA acaba de hacer público el calendario con el orden de partidos y los horarios.
Jornada 1
Fecha
Partidos
Septiembre 8
AEK Atenas vs LASK
Septiembre 8
Brujas vs Aston Villa
Septiembre 8
BVB vs Villarreal
Septiembre 8
Oporto vs Manchester City
Septiembre 8
Lille vs Betis
Septiembre 8
Real Madrid vs Inter
Septiembre 9
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Septiembre 9
Stuttgart vs Viking
Septiembre 9
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
Septiembre 9
PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
Septiembre 9
Sporting Portugal vs Galatasaray
Septiembre 9
Napoli vs Arsenal
Septiembre 10
Fenerbache vs Roma
Septiembre 10
PSV vs Shaktar Donetsk
Septiembre 10
Como vs RB Leipzig
Septiembre 10
Bayern Munich vs Bodo Glimt
Septiembre 10
Manchester United vs Sabah
Septiembre 10
Slavia Praga vs Lens
Jornada 2
Fecha
Partido
Octubre 13
Lens vs Sporting Portugal
Octubre 13
Sabah vs Slavia Praga
Octubre 13
Arsenal vs Lille
Octubre 13
Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Octubre 13
Inter vs Brujas
Octubre 13
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Octubre 13
RB Leipzig vs PSV
Octubre 13
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Octubre 13
Villarreal vs Napoli
Octubre 14
Feyenoord vs Como
Octubre 14
LASK vs Liverpool
Octubre 14
Roma vs Real Madrid
Octubre 14
Aston Villa vs Fenerbache
Octubre 14
Shaktar Donetsk vs AEK Atenas
Octubre 14
Bodo Glimt vs BVB
Octubre 14
Manchester City vs PSG
Octubre 14
Betis vs Oporto
Octubre 14
Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
Jornada 3
Fecha
Partido
Octubre 20
Fenerbache vs Slavia Praga
Octubre 20
Sabah vs BVB
Octubre 20
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Octubre 20
Oporto vs PSV
Octubre 20
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Octubre 20
Manchester City vs AEK Atenas
Octubre 20
PSG vs Barcelona
Octubre 20
Napoli vs Bodo Glimt
Octubre 20
Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
Octubre 21
Como vs Manchester United
Octubre 21
Lille vs Galatasaray
Octubre 21
Aston Villa vs Viking
Octubre 21
Brujas vs Lens
Octubre 21
Bayern Múnich vs Arsenal
Octubre 21
Inter vs Shaktar Donetsk
Octubre 21
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Octubre 21
Betis vs Feyenoord
Octubre 21
Sporting Portugal vs LASK
Jornada 4
Fecha
Partido
Noviembre 3
Shaktar Donetsk vs Sporting Portugal
Noviembre 3
Galatasaray vs Stuttgart
Noviembre 3
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern Múnich
Noviembre 3
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Noviembre 3
Feyenoord vs Inter
Noviembre 3
Bodo Glimt vs Lille
Noviembre 3
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
Noviembre 3
Manchester United vs Roma
Noviembre 3
Villarreal vs PSG
Noviembre 4
AEK Atenas vs Real Madrid
Noviembre 4
Fenerbache vs Liverpool
Noviembre 4
BVB vs Betis
Noviembre 4
Oporto vs Napoli
Noviembre 4
PSV vs Brujas
Noviembre 4
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Noviembre 4
Lens vs Como
Noviembre 4
Slavia Praga vs Arsenal
Noviembre 4
Viking vs Sabah
Jornada 5
Fecha
Partido
Noviembre 24
Bodo Glimt vs LASK
Noviembre 24
Galatasaray vs Aston Villa
Noviembre 24
Arsenal vs BVB
Noviembre 24
Como vs AEK Atenas
Noviembre 24
Feyenoord vs Oporto
Noviembre 24
Manchester City vs Napoli
Noviembre 24
RB Leipzig vs Lens
Noviembre 24
Real Madrid vs PSV
Noviembre 24
Slovan Bratislava vs Betis
Noviembre 25
Sabah vs Barcelona
Noviembre 25
Slavia Praga vs Villarreal
Noviembre 25
Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
Noviembre 25
Brujas vs Liverpool
Noviembre 25
Inter vs Stuttgart
Noviembre 25
Shaktar Donetsk vs Fenerbache
Noviembre 25
Lille vs Bayern Munich
Noviembre 25
PSG vs Roma
Noviembre 25
Sporting Portugal
Jornada 6
Fecha
Partido
Diciembre 8
Viking vs Feyenoord
Diciembre 8
Villarreal vs Sabah
Diciembre 8
AEK Atenas vs Galatasaray
Diciembre 8
Roma vs Sporting Portugal
Diciembre 8
Aston Villa vs PSG
Diciembre 8
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Diciembre 8
Bayern Múnich vs Slavia Praga
Diciembre 8
Manchester United vs RB Leipzig
Diciembre 8
Napoli vs Brujas
Diciembre 9
Betis vs Como
Diciembre 9
Slovan Bratislava vs Shaktar Donetsk
Diciembre 9
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Diciembre 9
BVB vs Inter
Diciembre 9
LASK vs Fenerbache
Diciembre 9
Liverpool vs Oporto
Diciembre 9
PSV vs Atlético de Madrid
Diciembre 9
Lens vs Bodo Glimt
Diciembre 9
Stuttgart vs Lille
Jornada 7
Fecha
Partido
Enero 19
Bodo Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid
Enero 19
Galatasaray vs Feyenoord
Enero 19
AEK Atenas vs Roma
Enero 19
Aston Villa vs BVB
Enero 19
Inter vs Liverpool
Enero 19
Oporto vs Slavia Praga
Enero 19
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
Enero 19
Real Madrid vs LASK
Enero 19
Stuttgart vs Brujas
Enero 20
Fenerbache vs Villarreal
Enero 20
Sabah vs Napoli
Enero 20
Como vs PSG
Enero 20
Manchester United vs Bayern Múnich
Enero 20
RB Leipzig vs Shaktar Donetsk
Enero 20
Lens vs Manchester City
Enero 20
Betis vs Arsenal
Enero 20
Sporting Portugal vs Barcelona
Enero 20
Viking vs PSV
Jornada 8
Fecha
Partido
Enero 27
Arsenal vs Sabah
Enero 27
Roma vs Lille
Enero 27
Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbache
Enero 27
BVB vs AEK Atenas
Enero 27
Brujas vs Bodo Glimt
Enero 27
Bayern Munich vs Betis
Enero 27
Barcelona vs Como
Enero 27
Shaktar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
Enero 27
Feyenoord vs RB Leipzig
Enero 27
LASK vs Oporto
Enero 27
Liverpool vs Lens
Enero 27
Manchester City vs Sporting Portugal
Enero 27
PSG vs Galatasaray
Enero 27
PSV vs Stuttgart
Enero 27
Slavia Praga vs Aston Villa
Enero 27
Napoli vs Viking
Enero 27
Villarreal vs Manchester United
Enero 27
Slovan Bratislava vs Inter
MÁS NOTICIAS SOBRE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
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