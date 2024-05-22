Destiny 2: The Final Shape Pre-Order Guide, Finding Pre-Order Items
Destiny 2: The Final Shape is coming soon, concluding the Light & Dark Saga that started back in 2014. Some fans were skeptical of pre-ordering The Final Shape ahead of its release but most of the concerns have been addressed. Here’s how to pre-order Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
The Final Shape is coming out on June 4, 2024, giving us just a few weeks until it finally drops. Take on the Subjugators and other powerful enemies in Pale Heart, a new destination full of corrupted and challenging regions.
How to Pre-Order Destiny 2: The Final Shape
The DLC is currently available for pre-order. You can simply head to Steam if you’re on PC, the Microsoft Store if you prefer Xbox Series X | S, or the PlayStation Store if you’re on PS5, and look up Destiny 2 or The Final Shape. From there, purchase the DLC but remember it won’t come out or be playable until June.
There are multiple versions of The Final Shape. The standard $49.99 version has The Final Shape expansion, of course, and one episode in the year. You’ll also get the Final Shell Ghost Shell and an emblem.
Spending $99.99 will get you The Final Shape and the complete annual pass, which is all three episodes. You’ll also receive The Final Shape Dungeon Key on top of the Final Shell Ghost Shell, emblem, emote, Pyramid Vessel exotic ship, and the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle.
There is also a pre-order option worth #275. It’s a bit steep but it comes with everything mentioned in the $99.99 version plus a digital copy of The Final Shape soundtrack, a Destiny 1 Tower replica with mini figures, and more physical copies.
Check out the Bungie store to see all of the pre-order options.
Is It Safe to Pre-Order Destiny 2: The Final Shape?
The pre-order options can possibly come with a lot of in-game rewards depending which version you select. But a lot of gamers were having a bit of difficulty claiming these in-game rewards after purchasing The Final Shape pre-order earlier this year. Many reported that the Pyramid Vessel was not available after pre-ordering and have been urged to contact Bungie to fix the issue.
Where to Get the Destiny 2: The Final Ship Pre-Order Items
A lot of players like the items they’ve received for pre-ordering The Final Ship. The ability to change the color scheme of some of the items is an added bonus.
If you pre-order, you go the kiosk found in Master Rahool in the tower. Go to the Special Deliveries terminal and you’ll see all of the pre-order items you’ve received (in theory). They should arrive automatically after pre-ordering the DLC.
At this point, most people are not dealing with the disappearing ship so it’s safe to pre-order The Final Shape and receive the items. Some players are not sure how each episode will be, however, so not everyone is sold on getting the annual pass. But you’ll miss out on the Dungeon Key if you stick with the standard pre-order.