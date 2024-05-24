Esports illustrated

League of Legends Patch 14.11: Catastrophic Caitlyn Changes, New Ornn Opportunities and More

Patch 14.11 will bring severe nerfs to several popular Champions, affect ADCs like Caitlyn significantly and include adjustments to turret fortification. Let's explore all the upcoming changes!

Gabby DeSena

Caitlyn, K'Sante, Ornn and other Champions face major adjustments in Patch 14.11.
/ Riot Games

League of Legends Patch 14.11 notes have arrived with some startling adjustments. While Ornn, Master Yi, Gangplank and Smolder players will be pleased with healthy buffs, Caitlyn, Mordekaiser and K'Sante mains might be shocked after seeing what exactly Patch 14.11 has in store. Many Champion abilities are changing from tiers to flat rates.

Additional item changes will alter popular ADC builds, and top and mid-lane turret changes may make lane swapping less effective. Let's explore everything Patch 14.11 has in store for the Rift!

When will League of Legends Patch 14.11 Arrive?

The patch will arrive on Thursday, May 30th, 2024. Its arrival time will depend upon server time zones, and the game's servers will be down for several hours while Riot Games prepares the updates.

The patch will drop at:

  • 3 P.M. CT
  • 5 A.M. GMT
  • 3 A.M. CET
  • 8 A.M. KR

Patch 14.11 Champion Buffs

Ornn's craftmanship skills now apply to almost every legendary item.
/ Riot Games

Skilled craftsman Ornn is the star of Patch 14.11. He will receive massive buffs in this patch, increasing his high value as a team player and demonstrating potential for tank and support builds. In addition, everyone's favorite dragon Smolder will appreciate significant Bonus Damage increases during crits plus reduced mana costs. The Riot Games devs are finding their footing with Smolder's abilities and item use after several dramatic adjustments and hasty nerfs in the past few patches since his release this January. Master Yi will receive small but notable buffs, and Gangplank's base health will increase.

Draven

League of Draven

  • Base gold: 10 > 25
  • Stacks lost on death: 75% > 50%

Gnar

  • AD growth: 3 > 3.2

Boomerang Throw (Q)

  • AD ratio: 115% > 125%

Gangplank

  • Base Health: 600 > 630
  • Armor Growth: 4.2 > 4.7

Kha'Zix

Taste Their Fear (Q)

  1. Base Damage: 75/93/120/145/170 (+110% Bonus AD) > 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% Bonus AD)

Lulu

Wild Growth (R)

  • Knock-up duration: 0.75 seconds > 1 second
  • Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 100/90/80 seconds

Master Yi

  • Health Growth: 100 >105
  • AD growth: 2.2 >2.5
  • Armor growth: 4.2 > 4.5
  • Attack Speed ratio: 2%> 2.5%

Nami

  • Base AD: 51 > 54

Ebb and Flow (W)

  • Mana cost: 70/80/90/100/110 > 70/75/80/85/90

Tidal Wave (R)

  • Slow: 50/60/70% > 70% flat

Nasus

  • AD growth: 3.5 > 4

Spirit Fire (E)

  • Armor shred: 25/30/35/40/45% > 30/35/40/45/50%
  • Mana cost: 70/85/100/115/130 > 60/70/80/90/100

Ornn

Living Forge

  • Ornn can now upgrade most legendary items.
  • Ornn-upgraded items recieve a "Masterwork" tag and enter a teammate's first item slot by default.
  • Further updates to be determined

Ornn cannot upgrade:

  • Support Quest items
  • Mejai's Soulstealer
  • Unstacked Tear items
  • Vigilant Wardstone

Singed

Poison Trail (Q)

  • AP ratio: 40% > 42.5%

Insanity Potion (R)

  • Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds > 100 seconds flat

Smolder

  • Base AD: 57 > 60

Super Scorcher Breath (Q)

  • Mana cost: 25/26/29/32/35 > 25 flat
  • Bonus Magic Damager per Crit Chance: 0.3 > 0.75 (75% at 100%)
  • Bonus Physical Damage per Crit Chance: 0.3 > 0.75 (75% at 100%)

Patch 14.11 Champion Nerfs

Caitlyn's "adjustment" in Patch 14.11 severely nerfs her Yordle Snap Trap.
/ Riot Games

Despite K'Sante's damage reduction, nothing can reduce the damage left from this update in K'Sante mains' hearts. The K'Sante balancing saga continues with changes placing his damage reduction at disadvantageous flat rates with a catastrophic nerf to his Pathmaker W ability. Mordekaiser's Darkness Rise passive ability is being changed to a flat Base Damage rate to end his reign of terror. The 14.11 Caitlyn nerf, politely categorized as an "adjustment" in the patch notes, will send her stats plummeting into the ground. After a period of dominance in the meta, Caitlyn's mains are now being pushed to focus on auto-attack and attack speed instead of deadly one-shot crits. Her Trap nerf is especially damaging combined with recent item nerfs affecting items like the Collector that have made popular Caitlyn ADC builds less effective.

Caitlyn

  • Attack Speed ratio: 0.568 > 0.594

Yordle Snap Trap (W)

  • Headshot bonus AD ratio: 40/50/60/70/80% > 40% flat

Ace In The Hole (R)

  • Bonus AD ratio: 170% > 150%

Camille

Precision Protocol (Q)

  • Movement Speed: 30/35/40/45/50% > 25/ 30/35/40/45%

The Hextech Ultimatum (R)

  • On-hit space base damage: 20/30/40 > 5/10/15

Hwei

Devastating Fire (QQ)

  • Health Ratio: 4/5/6/7/8% > 3/4/5/6/7%

Molten Fissure (QE)

  • AP ratio: 62.5% > 50%

Irelia

  • Health growth: 124 > 115

Jinx

  • AD growth: 3.15 > 2.9

K'Sante

Ntofo Strikes (Q)

  • Mana cost: 28/26/24/22/20 > 20 flat

Pathmaker (W)

  • Max charge time: 1.5 > 1 second
  • Damage reduction: 40-65% > 30% flat

All Out (R)

  • Damage reduction: 50-75% > 60% flat
  • RW healing: 10/15/20% > 15/20/25%

Mordekaiser

Darkness Rise

  • Base damage: 5-12 > 5 flat
  • Monster damage cap: 28-164 > 40 - 200

Obliterate (Q)

  • Base damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+70% AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+70% AP)

Death's Grasp (E)

  • Base damage: 70/85/100/115/130 > 65/80/95/110/125

Taliyah

Threaded Volley (Q)

  • Damage reduced: 69-132 (+50% AP) > 56-130 (+50% AP)

14.11 Item, System and Other Changes

Statik Shiv will receive a massive stat buff and a fancy new recipe. The Collector's Lethality nerf will deal another painful blow to Caitlyn's mains using it in ADC builds. Turret changes making top and mid-lane towers stronger may aim to reduce lane swapping after a recent increase in pro play. In addition, Anivia mains can enjoy a small victory as her Mastery Reward title typo is being corrected!

Runes

Absorb Life

  • Heal: 2 - 17 > 2 - 20

Cut Down:

  • Health threshold: 60% > 50%

Items

Essence Reaver

  • To be determined

Immortal Shieldbow

  • Shield: 320 - 530 (level 11-18) > 320 - 720 (level 8 > 18 )

Infinity Edge

  • Bonus Crit damage: 50% > 40%

Statik Shiv

  • Recipe: Scout's Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe + 700 gold > Scout's Slingshot + Rectrix + 700 gold
  • Minion damage: 90 > 120
  • Added 5% movement speed
  • Attack Damage: 50 > 55
  • Attack Speed: 40 > 45%

The Collector

  • Lethality: 15 > 12

Other changes:

Anivia

Mastery Reward Title: Fixed a typo so it displays "Cryophoenix" instead of "Cryopheonix".

Turrets

  • Fortification damage taken: x0.5 > x0.25 on top and mid-lane towers until 5:00 into the game
  • Reinforced armor backdoor protection: Tooltip updated to reflect Patch 14.1

Arena Mode

Buffs

  • Ekko
  • Fizz
  • LeBlanc
  • Corki
  • Viktor
  • Ziggs
  • Akshan

Nerfs

  • Darius
  • Vi
  • Garen
  • Gragas
  • Vladimir
  • Trundle
  • Briar
  • Aatrox

Whether you're awaiting Patch 14.11 with excitement or dread, the changes within will refresh the meta and ready players for another intense competitive season. Stay tuned for future League of Legends esports and patch updates!

Published
