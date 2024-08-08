Pokémon TCG Sets May Hint at Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release Date
As more and more Pokémon players have started looking for information on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, it appears that future Japanese TCG sets may be hinting at a possible release date.
According to PokeBeach, TCG sets often release around the same time as new games. For example, Sword & Shield released on November 15th, 2019 — followed by Sword and Shield sets coming out in Japan two weeks later. This was followed by the Star Birth set coming in 2022 (which included Arceus VSTAR) and Legends: Arceus coming out two weeks later once again. Once more, Scarlet & Violet came to the Nintendo Switch on November 18th, 2022 followed by the Scarlet ex and Violet ex sets on January 20th, 2023.
Coincidence? Seems unlikely.
When Is Pokémon Legends: Z-A Coming Out?
If this pattern were believed to be purposeful, this means that the release date for Legends: Z-A could be guessed by TCG players.
PokeBeach explained that the Battle Partners set is getting released in Japan on January 24th, 2024. It will likely come with a new mechanic that will change the card game and it's confirmed to include Iono, N, and Lillie.
Wrote PokeBeach: "None of these characters are associated with Kalos as we know it. The name of the set also makes no obvious reference to Kalos as we know it."
Then on February 21st, two preconstructed decks are known to be coming out. Their names are Starter Set ex Steven's Beldum & Metagross ex and Marnie's Morpeko & Grimmsnarl ex. Once again, PokeBeach stated, these characters are not associated with Kalos.
So is Z-A coming out in February? Not exactly.
There is a set called The Glory of Team Rocket that's being predicted to release in March at the earliest. Pokémon players assume this will include the return of Rocket's Pokémon. This coincides with the previous sets that seem to also focus on "owner's Pokémon." This is a mechanic that is not really part of Kalos at all.
"Rather, it’s as if the TCG is “stalling” for 2025; reviving a beloved mechanic only because there isn’t new video game content to work with. Using a variety of popular humans from differing games, including Team Rocket, also indicates this," PokeBeach speculated.
Z-A will also have Mega Evolutions, which will no doubt be in the TCG as well. If this is true, Z-A won't come out until at least April in order to match the timeline of Pokémon's usual way of dropping new mechanics into the TCG. This is most likely what will happen if there are no delays or "curveballs."
More information about upcoming TCG sets and maybe a trailer for Z-A will be revealed at Pokémon Worlds. Z-A may not be coming out any time soon but fans are happy that Pokémon may be taking their time to make a