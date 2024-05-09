TNT's Shaquille O'Neal Boldly Tells Nikola Jokic That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Have Won MVP
TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal all the credentials give his thoughts on the NBA MVP race.
He won four championships and an MVP during his Hall of Fame career. O'Neal picked an odd time to address his feeling about this year's winner, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
O'Neal told Jokic he felt Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have won the honor. It occurred when O'Neal was interviewing Jokic Wednesday during the TNT broadcast, creating awkward moment.
“Joker, as the president of the ‘Big Man Alliance’ … you know I love you, the best player in the league," O'Neal told Jokic. “I want to congratulate you, but I want you to hear it from me first. I thought that SGA [Gilgeous-Alexander] should have been the MVP. That’s no disrespect to you, but congratulations."
Jokic is the ninth player in league history to win at least three MVPs, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
Jokic finished with a 926 points, including 79 first-place votes. Gilgeous-Alexander had 640 points and 15 first-place votes. Many felt he was the most deserving of the three finalists (Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was the other).
Gilgeous-Alexander led an epic turnaround this season, leading the Thunder to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Despite the on-air slight from O'Neal, Jokic handled it well.
“Thank you, Shaq,” Jokic said. “We don’t judge people here, that’s fine — that’s your opinion. I’m joking.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com