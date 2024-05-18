NBA Great Shaquille O'Neal Claims The League Was Scripted When He Played For Lakers
One of the biggest narratives in pro sports is often the issue of games being rigged or scripted.
NBA great Shaquille O'Neal added to the fire when he recently suggested games were indeed fixed. O'Neal relayed a story during an appearance on his podcast.
O'Neal was asked, "Were your rings real?"
He responded, "No."
O'Neal won three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02. He later won another with the Miami Heat in 2006.
O'Neal backed his claim by telling a story about the 2000 Finals, his first championship season. The Lakers were playing the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
That's when he heard a conversation between Lakers coach Phil Jackson and team trainer Garry Vitti.
"True story," O'Neal said. "I've never told this story. In this first round, I forget who we were playing. I hear Phil Jackson telling Gary Vitti, `Hey, get us some hotels in Indiana because that's who we're going to play in the NBA Finals ... It didn't hit me until we got to Indiana."'
The Lakers rolled through the postseason that year, meeting the Pacers in the Finals. O'Neal was named MVP while starring alongside Kobe Bryant. They defeated the Pacers and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller in six games.
"I'm very, very happy," O'Neal said. "And I'm glad we beat Reggie Miller."
So you can add O'Neal to the list of conspiracy theorists.
