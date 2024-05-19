Video Resurfaces Of Charles Barkley's First TNT Appearance That Kick-Started His Career
It was nearly 24 years ago when NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made his debut as a TNT analyst.
Since, Barkley has become one of the best and most outspoken commentators on the broadcast. Video recently resurfaced of Barkley's first appearance. In a way, it was a sign of what to expect from him.
Here were some of the best soundbites from that show that aired Oct. 31, 2000, the opening night of the season.
Barkley on co-host Peter Vecsey calling him fat:
"I told Peter, `I'm gaining weight. I can lose weight,"' Barkley said. "He's always going to be ugly. That's the difference between being fat and ugly. A fat person can lose weight, an ugly person going to be always ugly. Don't forget that."
Barkley on color commentator Danny Ainge chiming in on the fat jokes:
"I was going to leave him alone," Barkley said. "I wasn't going to say something bad about his haircut. He's had that same haircut for 16 years."
Barkley on the relationship between Philadelphia 76ers coach Larry Brown and star guard Allen Iverson:
"If they win, nobody is going to care," Barkley said. "If they lose, they're going to make a big deal about it, at least they will in Philadelphia because the press there is evil."
Barkley on Orlando Magic forward Tracy McGrady saying they will win 60 games:
"I'll bet him $9 million dollars," Barkley said. "They can't win 60 games."
Barkley on golfing with Tiger Woods:
"He's got my golf game straightened out," Barkley said. "I'm playing golf really well. I don't have to brag about it. I just go out and play and shoot my 80 every day."
Barkley on the favorite in the Eastern Conference:
"The team that holds the key is the Atlanta Hawks," Barkley said. "Whoever they trade Mutombo to ... is going to win the East."
He was right because Mutombo was traded to the Sixers, who played the Lakers in the Finals.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com