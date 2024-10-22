A Must-Win Fight For Regis Prograis As He Faces Jack Catterall This Coming Saturday
By Moses Ochieng
This coming Saturday, Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis will finally face off following months of build-up. The bout between the super lightweight contenders was initially planned for earlier this year, but Catterall's injury delayed it. It's probably safe to assume that most fans are not anticipating much from the fight that will take place in Manchester, England, since there isn't much excitement, no genuine trash-talk from either side and no world title on the line.
Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) last suffered a humiliating 12-round loss to Devin Haney via unanimous decision in San Francisco, California, on December 9th. Regis lost by scores of 120-107, 120-107, and 120-107 after being dropped by non-puncher Haney in the third round.
Commentator Tim Bradley believes that Regis Prograis might consider retirement if he loses to Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs), as the mental impact of another defeat could be significant. This could potentially be Prograis' third consecutive loss, with many feeling he should have lost to Danielito Zorrilla along with his defeat against Devin Haney.
Catterall’s tricky boxing style poses a challenge for the 35-year-old Prograis, as seen in his recent struggles against Haney, Josh Taylor, and Zorrilla. While Prograis has the power to knock Catterall out, landing those shots will be difficult. Targeting Catterall's body could be a more effective strategy.
“Catterall is not only technically good, but he’s also tactically good. He’s extremely tricky, and I feel he’s facing his kryptonite. He knows how to land that backhand against a southpaw himself,” stated Tim Bradley to Probox TV,
“As far as this fight with Catterall goes. This is kryptonite. I think the last couple of fights he’d had, especially the Haney fight, who’s a superior boxer, good legs and can move. Catterall has great legs and is great technically, as well.”
“If Prograis doesn’t get past this, mentally, I think he may check out of boxing. This is a big fight for him. All the marbles are there for him. He has to win this fight because of this [his mind]. If he doesn’t win this fight, there’s a possibility he may hang up his gloves,” added Bradley.
After losing the undisputed super lightweight world titles to opponent Josh Taylor in 2022, Catterall, 31, has won his last three fights. He exacted revenge on Taylor by defeating the former champion via unanimous decision in May. Prograis, on the other hand, has won two of the division's biggest world titles, but he lost the WBC title to Devin Haney late last year. He hopes to win against Catterall to have another chance at the title.