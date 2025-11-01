Sources: Jake Paul Seeking Potential Replacement for Gervonta Davis Fight
Representatives for Jake Paul have made an offer to Ryan Garcia to face Paul in December, two sources with knowledge of the offer told Sports Illustrated, as Paul’s team aggressively pursues potential replacement opponents for Gervonta Davis.
Paul-Davis, scheduled for November 14th, is in limbo following a lawsuit filed by a woman in Miami-Dade County. In the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by SI, the plaintiff, Courtney Rossel, accuses Davis of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress following an incident at a Miami-area nightclub.
Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, the lead promoter for Paul-Davis, did not respond to a request for comment.
Garcia, 27, is one of the biggest stars in boxing. In 2024, Garcia stunned Devin Haney, knocking Haney down three times en route to a majority decision win. That result was overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine following the fight. Garcia returned last May, losing a decision to Rolando Romero in a 147-pound title fight.
Garcia has a history with Paul. He called Paul out after Paul’s win over Mike Tyson last year and has publicly pressed for a showdown with the YouTube star. That history and Garcia’s broad appeal—he has over 12 million followers on Instagram—has made him a compelling option to both Paul and Netflix, the streaming giant set to broadcast the fight.
An agreement with Garcia is considered unlikely, sources told SI. Garcia’s promoter, Golden Boy, is deep into negotiations for a significant fight for Garcia in early 2026, sources said. And Garcia isn’t Paul’s only option. Paul’s team has canvassed boxing for marketable opponents. Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight champion who was linked to Paul over the summer, has been discussed, as has Terence Crawford, the undisputed super middleweight titleholder who defeated Canelo Álvarez in September.
If Paul-Davis is scrapped it would be the latest fall for Davis, whose career has been plagued by legal troubles, including multiple arrests for domestic violence. Last summer, Davis was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend (charges were later dropped). A two-division world champion, Davis has long been one of boxing’s most bankable stars. His future, though, is murkier than ever.