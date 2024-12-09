"After Next Year, I'm Out Of It," Declares Davis, In His Bid To Hang Up His Gloves From The Sport
By Isaac Nyamungu
It is now apparent that Gervonta “Tank” Davis will officially exit the boxing scene after next year. In an astonishing declaration, the superstar announced his retirement from boxing after 2025.
Gervonta "Tank" Davis could fight for the antepenultimate time against Lamont Roach on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Earlier last week, the unconquered WBA lightweight titlist spoke to reporters insinuating, “After next year, I’m out of it. Yeah, out of this sport,” he said. When probed further, he later on said, “Shit’s trash. This shit is trash, garbage. Fed up. I’m fed up with the whole shit.”
He elaborated about his post-boxing plans, disclosing, “I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that’s it. I want to be living without being seen.”
Davis who is currently 30 years old has significantly one of the best records globally. He is the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He presently holds an incredible 30-0 record and 28 of those victories are by knockout.
"I've been living at a fast pace for so long. It's time for me to slow down and get better in other areas, beyond boxing. If I can take this break and improve as a person, as a father, as a brother, in everything, fix myself as a whole. I should do it... I see that I could become a better person, but I haven't achieved it yet. I see the person I can become, but this prevents me from achieving it," said Gervonta Davis.
Davis echoed his desire to retire at the conclusion of 2025 in a media scrum after his press conference with Roach, asserting a lack of enthusiasm for boxing as his principal reason.
"S***'s trash," Davis said of the sport. "This s*** is trash, garbage. Fed up. I'm fed up with the whole s***."
Throughout his entire boxing career, he has held titles in the featherweight and super lightweight divisions and continues to lead at the lightweight division. Even as he does intend to exit in 2025, he hopes to fight three more bouts before finalizing his career. He is set to face off Lamont Roach, WBA super featherweight champion, on March 1.
However, after Roach, Davis has not confirmed who he will box next. He has earlier crushed the likes of Ryan Garcia, Frank Martin, Léo Santa Cruz and Isaac Cruz.
“I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that's it," said Davis. "I want to be living without being seen,” he said.
Nevertheless, Davis wants to make the most out of his final year in the sport.