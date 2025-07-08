SI

Mavericks Star Anthony Davis Undergoes Surgery for Detached Retina

Davis is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Mike McDaniel

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing surgery for a detached retina.
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing surgery for a detached retina. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis had surgery to repair a detached retina, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The injury was suffered by Davis during the season after playing through multiple hits to the face. He's expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp.

It's certainly been an eventful last six months for Davis. He was traded to the Mavericks from the Los Angeles Lakers unexpectedly in a deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, he played through multiple soft tissue injuries, and now has undergone offseason surgery for his retina.

Davis is certainly hoping for a more stable 2025-26 season. In 51 games last season split between the Lakers and Mavericks, Davis averaged 24.7 points and 11.6 rebounds on 51.6% shooting.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA