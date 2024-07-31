Alberto Palmetta Eyes Breakthrough Victory Against Jesus Saracho
By Mohamed Bahaa
Alberto Palmetta is gearing up for a crucial fight that could elevate his status from a fringe contender to a serious player in the welterweight division. The event scheduled for today July 31st features Palmetta against Jesus Saracho in a ten-round welterweight showdown at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Argentina's Palmetta tipping the scales at 146.8 pounds and Mexico's Saracho at 144.6 pounds.
Palmetta, who boasts a record of 19 wins, 2 losses, and 13 knockouts, is entering the ring for the first time in 2024. Despite his absence from competition this year, the 34-year-old southpaw has built significant momentum. Now residing in West Palm Beach, Florida, Palmetta's last fight saw him secure a unanimous decision victory over Janelson Figueroa Bocachica on November 1st, 2023. This win was particularly redeeming following a decision loss to Jamal James earlier in the year.
Saracho, with a record of 13 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw, and 11 knockouts, is originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, and currently resides in Auburn, Washington. Despite his impressive record, the 23-year-old fighter is under pressure to secure a win. Saracho's last bout ended in a split decision loss to Starling Castillo on March 27, 2024. His fight before that, on June 23, 2023, resulted in a majority decision draw against Tarik Zaina. These recent setbacks came after back-to-back victories over unbeaten opponents Nick Jefferson and Cesar Francis. Saracho initially stumbled in his career when he was stopped by Deonte Brown in March 2022, marking his first professional defeat.
The co-main event will feature the unbeaten welterweight prospect Emiliano Moreno (9-0, 5 KOs) from Long Beach, California, facing off against Rashield Williams (11-2, 9 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an eight-round contest. Moreno weighed in at 146 pounds, while Williams came in slightly heavier at 146.6 pounds.
Additionally, Jonathan Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) from East Los Angeles is set to fight Clarence Booth (21-10, 13 KOs) from Saint Petersburg, Florida, in another eight-round clash. Navarro weighed in at 142.6 pounds, marking his return to the ring after nearly five years. Booth, who weighed 143.4 pounds, is on a challenging streak, having lost his last six bouts by decision.
Another exciting match features Terrence Williams (6-0, 5 KOs) from New Port Richey, Florida, who will take on Mexico’s Roberto Escobar Tapia (6-2-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout. Williams weighed 146.6 pounds, and Tapia registered slightly lighter at 146 pounds.
This event promises to deliver thrilling fights and potential breakthroughs for both seasoned and up-and-coming fighters.