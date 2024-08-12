Anthony Joshua Ready For Battle: "I'm Not Here To Make Friends"
By Mohamed Bahaa
It will have been 3,088 days since Anthony Joshua initially claimed that particular belt by defeating Charles Martin as he enters the ring to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on September 21. Though much has changed since that April 2016 night, Joshua, 28-3 (25 KOs), seems unconcerned about the idea of taking back the belt. Its importance to him has changed; today, it is only a component of a greater aim.
Joshua's first title triumph in the past signaled his entry on the international scene and helped him to become a significant boxing world player. But today the belt serves as only a stepping stone. A victory over Dubois, 21-2 (20 KOs), would position Joshua for a crack at the winner of the forthcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, therefore perhaps putting him up to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time in his career.
Considering the forthcoming battle, Joshua stated, " I always say I would always compare and look back when it's all said and done. At the minute I'm just very chilled. Everything’s a blessing so I just get on with it. It’s an opportunity to fight,"
With a sparring session in Sheffield that has since become legendary, Joshua and Dubois have a seven-year history. The two boxers clearly have tension, even if the specifics are fuzzy. Now 26, Dubois has changed quickly and cast questions on his past losses with clear victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic. At a recent press conference where tempers erupted between the two combatants, his newly acquired confidence and aggressive approach were clearly on show.
Joshua respects Dubois' will and notes that pre-fight anxiety helps him psychologically be ready for the fight ahead. That has always been the case. Joshua stated, "This is what people don't really understand what it's like to do our job." "This is a really unusual job; my whole attitude is straight warrior all the time. I'm not here to hang about among pals. "
Joshua's concentration is relentless as fight night draws near—conquer Dubois and then go on to the next test.