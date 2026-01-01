Anthony Joshua’s Emotional State After Tragic Car Crash Comes Into Focus
The boxing community is in a state of collective grief over what Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua had to deal with on December 29.
New broke that morning that Joshua was in a car crash in Lagos, Nigeria. While Joshua (who was 10 days removed from knocking Jake Paul on Netflix in front of 33 million global viewers) didn't suffer any serious injuries in the crash, it took the lives of two men named Latz and Sina.
Latz was AJ's personal trainer, and Sina was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, who was a key member of Joshua's fight camp against Jake Paul. But in addition to being part of Joshua's fight camp, Latz and Sina were also two of his close friends.
Reports indicate that the car was allegedly driving over the speed limit and struck a stationary car on the side of the road. Latz and Sina, who were both seated on the car's right side, which was where the impact occurred, were reportedly killed on impact. Joshua sustained minor injuries.
Anthony Joshua ‘heavy-hearted’ as he recovers from tragic car crash
Joshua was transported to a local hospital and remained there to be monitored for several days. It then came out that Joshua was released from the hospital on December 31 because he was deemed clinically fit to recover at his home.
Lagos' State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, made an X post on December that addressed Joshua's mental state upon being discharged from the hospital.
"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home," the X post wrote. It added, "Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening ."
It's hard to imagine just what Joshua is going through right now, after losing two of his friends in a car crash that he was also a part of, and which could have also taken his own life.
Surely, "heavy-hearted and emotional" is an understatement for Joshua's mental state right now. And it's safe to assume that he's still deep in the grieving process, and boxing is probably the last thing on his mind at the moment.
Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.