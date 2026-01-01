Anthony Joshua’s Emotional State After Tragic Car Crash Comes Into Focus

The boxing community is in a state of collective grief over what Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua had to deal with on December 29.

New broke that morning that Joshua was in a car crash in Lagos, Nigeria. While Joshua (who was 10 days removed from knocking Jake Paul on Netflix in front of 33 million global viewers) didn't suffer any serious injuries in the crash, it took the lives of two men named Latz and Sina.

Latz was AJ's personal trainer, and Sina was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, who was a key member of Joshua's fight camp against Jake Paul. But in addition to being part of Joshua's fight camp, Latz and Sina were also two of his close friends.

Reports indicate that the car was allegedly driving over the speed limit and struck a stationary car on the side of the road. Latz and Sina, who were both seated on the car's right side, which was where the impact occurred, were reportedly killed on impact. Joshua sustained minor injuries.

IMAGO / PA Images

Anthony Joshua ‘heavy-hearted’ as he recovers from tragic car crash

Joshua was transported to a local hospital and remained there to be monitored for several days. It then came out that Joshua was released from the hospital on December 31 because he was deemed clinically fit to recover at his home.

Lagos' State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, made an X post on December that addressed Joshua's mental state upon being discharged from the hospital.

"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home," the X post wrote. It added, "Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening ."

Anthony Joshua out of hospital



The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men - Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami - who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th… — Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) December 31, 2025

It's hard to imagine just what Joshua is going through right now, after losing two of his friends in a car crash that he was also a part of, and which could have also taken his own life.

Surely, "heavy-hearted and emotional" is an understatement for Joshua's mental state right now. And it's safe to assume that he's still deep in the grieving process, and boxing is probably the last thing on his mind at the moment.

The Latest Boxing News

Where Junto Nakatani Ranks In 122-Pound Division After Debut Win

Tyson Fury Breaks Silence On Tragic Anthony Joshua Car Crash With Somber Reminder

Inside Tyson Fury’s View On Usyk, Kabayel, And The Future Of The Heavyweight Titles

Manny Pacquiao Eyeing Floyd Mayweather Rematch After Title Fight Falls Through