Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Undercard Features Two World Title Fights
Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga will headline a loaded fight card on July 25.
Joshua, 36, and Prenga, 35, have been scheduled to headline a blockbuster event at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia for months. The event, billed as 'The Comeback,' has been promoted as Joshua's return to boxing six months after a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of his two close friends and teammates.
The Prenga fight is expected to be a tune-up for Joshua before he supposedly faces Tyson Fury at the end of the year. Fury is taking a similar bout against 46-year-old Mariusz Wach on July 24.
The heartwarming story has already done its part in ticket sales and the expected pay-per-view market. Fans now have a few more reasons to tune in on July 25, with the full card being released on Monday.
Joshua headlines 13-fight card
Joshua and Prenga remain in the headlining slot of a13-fight event. WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz headlines the undercard, defending his title against No. 7-ranked contender Simon Zachenhuber in the co-main event.
Sheeraz returns to another Ring-sponsored event two months after steamrolling Alem Begic to win the vacant title. The undefeated 27-year-old was recently ordered to defend his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Jacob Bank, who will also compete on July 25. Bank faces fellow undefeated contender Pawel August in the sixth fight of the night.
Before Sheeraz makes the walk, IBF 154-pound champion Josh Kelly defends his title against Caomhin Agyarko in the first title fight of the night. Kelly is coming off a majority decision upset of Bakhram Murtazaliev to win the belt in January.
Agyarko, 18-0, last competed in September 2025, when he survived a knockdown to narrowly defeat Ishmael Davis. The win shot him up the IBF's junior middleweight rankings, where he currently sits No. 4.
Anthony Joshua v. Kristian Prenga full card
Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga, heavyweight
(C) Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Simon Zachenhuber, for the WBO super middleweight title
(C) Josh Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko, for the IBF junior middleweight title
Reito Tsutsumi vs. Alvino Herrera, junior lightweight
Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs. Lenny Patrach, light heavyweight
Mikie Tallon vs. Orlando Pino, junior bantamweight
Nishant Dev vs. Cesar Diaz, junior middleweight
Jacob Bank vs. Pawel August, super middleweight
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Frank Mango, welterweight
Mohammed Alakel vs. Lydon Chircop, lightweight
Sultan Almohammad vs. Efren Besalduch, junior lightweight
Omar Hikal vs. Brian Castellano, super middleweight
Mohamed Mabrouk vs. Bryan Zapata, junior welterweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1