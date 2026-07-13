Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Undercard Features Two World Title Fights

Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga will headline a loaded fight card on July 25.

Joshua, 36, and Prenga, 35, have been scheduled to headline a blockbuster event at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia for months. The event, billed as 'The Comeback,' has been promoted as Joshua's return to boxing six months after a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of his two close friends and teammates.

The Prenga fight is expected to be a tune-up for Joshua before he supposedly faces Tyson Fury at the end of the year. Fury is taking a similar bout against 46-year-old Mariusz Wach on July 24.

The heartwarming story has already done its part in ticket sales and the expected pay-per-view market. Fans now have a few more reasons to tune in on July 25, with the full card being released on Monday.

Joshua headlines 13-fight card

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO/PA Images

Joshua and Prenga remain in the headlining slot of a13-fight event. WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz headlines the undercard, defending his title against No. 7-ranked contender Simon Zachenhuber in the co-main event.

Sheeraz returns to another Ring-sponsored event two months after steamrolling Alem Begic to win the vacant title. The undefeated 27-year-old was recently ordered to defend his belt against No. 2-ranked contender Jacob Bank, who will also compete on July 25. Bank faces fellow undefeated contender Pawel August in the sixth fight of the night.

Before Sheeraz makes the walk, IBF 154-pound champion Josh Kelly defends his title against Caomhin Agyarko in the first title fight of the night. Kelly is coming off a majority decision upset of Bakhram Murtazaliev to win the belt in January.

Agyarko, 18-0, last competed in September 2025, when he survived a knockdown to narrowly defeat Ishmael Davis. The win shot him up the IBF's junior middleweight rankings, where he currently sits No. 4.

Anthony Joshua v. Kristian Prenga full card

Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga, heavyweight

(C) Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Simon Zachenhuber, for the WBO super middleweight title

(C) Josh Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko, for the IBF junior middleweight title

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Alvino Herrera, junior lightweight

Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs. Lenny Patrach, light heavyweight

Mikie Tallon vs. Orlando Pino, junior bantamweight

Get ready for an unforgettable night of boxing in Jeddah, featuring the main event between Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga, with thrilling fights waiting for you 😎



Part of Jeddah Calendar, in collaboration with Riyadh Season 🥊🔥



Jeddah Superdome 📍

July 25 🗓️



Get your… pic.twitter.com/in35gioOnH — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) July 13, 2026

Nishant Dev vs. Cesar Diaz, junior middleweight

Jacob Bank vs. Pawel August, super middleweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Frank Mango, welterweight

Mohammed Alakel vs. Lydon Chircop, lightweight

Sultan Almohammad vs. Efren Besalduch, junior lightweight

Omar Hikal vs. Brian Castellano, super middleweight

Mohamed Mabrouk vs. Bryan Zapata, junior welterweight