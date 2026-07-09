Andy Ruiz Jr Signs Multi-Fight Deal With New Promotion Ahead of Expected Return

Nearly two years after his last fight in the ring, former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has a new plan for his anticipated return.

The 36-year-old Ruiz has not fought since his draw with Jarrell Miller on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov in August 2024.

'The Destroyer' has been rumored to be targeting a return in late 2026, and he will now do so with a new promoter.

Andy Ruiz | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Andy Ruiz signs with Matchroom Boxing

Ruiz has aligned with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, the promotion announced on Wednesday. The agreement is reportedly a multi-fight deal aimed at taking him to the end of his career.

"Unfinished business in the Heavyweight division



Welcome to the team, @Andy_destroyer1



Fight news dropping soon for the former Unified World Champion" @Matchroom Boxing on X

Unfinished business in the Heavyweight division 😤



Welcome to the team, @Andy_destroyer1 🇲🇽🇺🇸



Fight news dropping soon for the former Unified World Champion 👊 pic.twitter.com/Kw4EhCkw3t — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) July 8, 2026

Ruiz's signing with Matchroom gives him an exclusive promotional contract for the first time since 2023. He has not signed a long-term deal since his previous contract with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions expired in 2023.

"I'm so happy and thankful for signing with Matchroom and taking another step forward to continue my mission and to become a two-time champion of the world for Mexico," Ruiz said, via Matchroom Boxing.

"I believe everything happens for a reason and I'm so grateful God is giving me a second opportunity to do everything right. Sometimes, God breaks you to make you a better person and a better fighter."

Ruiz had a record of 35-2-1 at the time of his signing. The former titleholder is still best known for his stunning upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

Andy Ruiz Jr. aligns with former rival under Matchroom Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By signing with Matchroom, Ruiz is now under the same promotional banner as Joshua, with whom he is 1-1.

Neither Ruiz nor Joshua has shown much interest in a trilogy after the latter avenged his seismic upset loss six months later. However, with both now being promoted by Hearn, a third fight is suddenly within the realm of possibility.

While Ruiz has not collected a win in nearly four years, Joshua has also fallen on hard times. The Englishman's involvement in a fatal car crash that took the lives of his two closest friends briefly threatened his career before 'AJ' returned to training in the spring. Joshua is booked to return for a tune-up fight with Kristian Prenga on July 25 before supposedly facing Tyson Fury at the end of the year.

Ruiz, who is just 2-0-1 since his loss to Joshua, is destined for a similar matchup in his inaugural Matchroom Boxing outing. The California native is rumored to be returning in September, potentially against recent WBC interim title challenger Damian Knyba.