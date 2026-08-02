BKB Creating Developmental System to Help Fighters With Bare-Knuckle Transition

The BKB is looking to continue growing the sport of bare-knuckle boxing through its own developmental system.

As the sport continues to gain steam, the BKB is one of many bare-knuckle promotions signing notable former boxers and MMA fighters. The success of such fighters is notable, but many are making the move late in their athletic careers after extended runs in other sports.

BKB President Mike Vazquez now wants to see younger fighters make the move into his promotion earlier in their careers. To expedite that process, Vazquez wants to host hybrid boxing events with smaller gloves for fighters to compete in before competing in bare-knuckle.

"We are developing hybrid gloved events to help develop younger fighters before they move on to bare-knuckle," Vazquez said, via IFL TV. "More big names from both boxing and MMA will be announced in the coming weeks."

FERNANDO VARGAS JR. DEFEATS GARY ALLEN 😤



Watch BKB 57: Anarchy in the UK | LIVE NOW

📺 Visit https://t.co/F10zOLAomX#BKB57 #BKB #BareKnuckle pic.twitter.com/IK5X4mS0JN — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) July 25, 2026

The BKFC was the first major bare-knuckle promotion to have success with former boxers crossing over, as Austin Trout and Jamel Herring became the first two fighters to become world champions in both sports. David Feldman's promotion also made a considerable investment on Darren Till, who dedicated himself to boxing after parting ways with the UFC.

However, the BKB has been more dedicated to going down that path in 2026, signing Victor Ortiz, Fernando Vargas Jr., Amado Vargas, Joseph 'JoJo' Diaz and Yuriorkis Gamboa. Aside from Gamboa, the other aforementioned fighters have all debuted and are undefeated in the BKB.

BKB looking to address most difficult part of bare-knuckle

Lowrawnt T “Smash” Nelson, stands with Sam Liera after Nelson is announced the winner in the BKB super middleweight championship at The Pinnacle, in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless of experience or skill, ex-boxers and MMA fighters transitioning to bare-knuckle all deal with the same issue. Being a bare-knuckle fighter is difficult for many reasons, but nobody is ready for the increased hand trauma when making the crossover.

MMA fighters used to competing in four-ounce gloves have a slightly easier time transitioning, but there is nothing like the impact of a bare knuckle on a skull. From Herring to Till, many former fighters have spent the bulk of their first bare-knuckle training camp addressing that issue.

"Yeah, it's the hands," Till told KO on SI ahead of his BKFC debut in May. "I don't know how these guys do this, really. Like, I'm a little pretty boy with the gloves on. I'm like, 'Don't hit my face,' but yeah, you really do have to secure your hands before sessions. You're nicking the bag into the husk kind of thing. I've got big paws, but I would say what happens in this bare-knuckle game is not your face getting busted up, it's definitely your hands. But you know what? I've been training since 19 in jiu-jitsu and stuff like that. The hands are molded."

There are other hybrid boxing leagues already out there that host events that allow fighters to compete with two-ounce gloves or smaller. The BKB is now bringing that system into its promotion.