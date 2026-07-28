BKFC Announces Darren Till vs Yoel Romero, Teases Another Future Super Fight

Darren Till officially has his second BKFC opponent booked.

In the two months since his second-round knockout win over Aaron Chalmers at BKFC 90, Till has done nothing but call out every notable name on the BKFC roster at and around 185 pounds. The 33-year-old finally narrowed his list down to BKFC pound-for-pound king Lorenzo Hunt, 'King of Violence' Mike Perry and former UFC star Yoel Romero.

The BKFC granted Till his wish and booked his sophomore outing against Romero, president David Feldman announced on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Till and Romero to headline BKFC 94

"September 26 in Manchester at the AO Arena, Darren Till will face Yoel Romero in a catchweight 190-pound fight," Feldman said. "I think it's going to be an amazing, amazing fight. You've got Yoel Romero, who just doesn't know how to get old, and Darren Till, who looked sensational in his first fight with us. I'm very, very excited about that fight."

Breaking: Darren Till x Yoel Romero is official for Sept. 26 in Manchester at 190 pounds, per David Feldman. pic.twitter.com/6JceOgfrqB — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 27, 2026

While Till is coming off a recent win over Aaron Chalmers, Romero has not fought for the BKFC since September 2025. However, he did headline IBA Bare-Knuckle 4 in Russia, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Vagab Vagabov in March.

Feldman also confirmed that middleweight champion David Mundell will return in the co-main event and defend his title against Jack Cullen. The 32-year-old Cullen is 2-0 in the BKFC after amassing a 22-6-1 record in boxing, a career that included British and Commonwealth super middleweight title victories.

David Feldman sees "clear road" for Darren Till vs. Mike Perry

In addition to announcing Till vs. Romero, Feldman confirmed that he is actively working on the fight that combat sports fans still want to see. The BKFC president said that if Till gets past Romero, he is looking to book 'The Gorilla' against Perry in February 2026.

Mike Perry and David Feldman | BKFC

Perry remains the BKFC's 'King of Violence,' but he has not fought for the promotion since October 2025. But if all goes according to plan, Perry will likely defend his title against Till in the main event of Knucklemania VII.

"We're talking about Darren Till vs. Mike Perry possibly for February," Feldman said. "Obviously, you saw the news that Mike's fighting Dillon Danis in Florida pretty soon. We'll see what happens there... Now they have a clear road for February. We'll see if Darren Till can get past Yoel Romero. That should be phenomenal."

David Feldman says we could see Mike Perry x Darren Till in February:



"They have a clear road for February, if Darren Till can get past Yoel Romero... That should be phenomenal." pic.twitter.com/nE8UO1uhd9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 27, 2026

Since his last BKFC fight, Perry returned to MMA and battered Nate Diaz to a second-round TKO victory at MVP MMA in May. He is now scheduled to fight former training partner Dillon Danis in the main event of a new promotion on Aug. 29.