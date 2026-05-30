BKFC 90 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The BKFC returns to the United Kingdom with a loaded fight card that will decisively mark the beginning of a new era.
Headlining BKFC 90 are a pair of British sluggers, Connor Tierney (9-2) and Rico Franco (10-3), competing for the interim welterweight title. The 165-pound belt currently belongs to Dustin Pague, who won his first world championship in a thrilling war with Julian Lane in January.
Tierney enters his first bare-knuckle title fight off a pair of wins over fellow UK-based fighters Danny Christie and Johnny Graham.
Franco, who unsuccessfully challenged then-welterweight champion Austin Trout for the undisputed title in October 2024, is coming off a razor-close decision win over 35-fight bare-knuckle veteran Jimmy Sweeney.
However, all eyes will be on the co-main event, where former UFC title challenger Darren Till makes his BKFC debut against Aaron Chalmers. Till made waves with his signing in March and has already hit the ground running, calling out everyone from 'King of Violence' Mike Perry to pound-for-pound No. 1-ranked Lorenzo Hunt.
Although Till is a massive favorite in his debut, he is not getting a soft welcome to the promotion. Chalmers, a former reality TV star with a strong social media following, is already 2-0 in the BKFC with a pair of knockout wins.
Before making his bare-knuckle transition, Chalmers went 5-2 in MMA and 1-1 in boxing. He also fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout in February 2023.
BKFC 90 Start Time
Main card: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Prelims: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
How to watch BKFC 90
Main card: BKFC+ on the BKFC app and BKFC.com
Prelims: YouTube, BKFC app and Fubo Sports
BKFC 90 Location
Location: Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England
BKFC 90 fight card
Main card
[4] Connor Tierney (9-2) vs. [2] Rico Franco (10-3), for the BKFC interim welterweight title
Darren Till (debut) vs. Aaron Chalmers (2-0), light heavyweight
John Phillips (1-0) vs. Ryan Barrett (6-5), cruiserweight
Jonno Chipchase (3-2) vs. Brian Hyslop (1-1), bantamweight
George Thorpe (2-1-1) vs. Leigh Cohoon (3-0), middleweight
Michael Lesniak (debut) vs. Martin McDonough (2-1), featherweight
Liam Hutchinson (2-1) vs. Simeon Ottley (3-1), middleweight
Paul O'Sullivan (2-3) vs. Paul Hilz (10-9), middleweight
Tommy Hawthorn (1-0) vs. Will Smith (1-0), lightweight
Prelims
Kris Trezise (5-2-1) vs. Luke Brassfield (0-1), welterweight
Lukasz Parobiec (10-4) vs. Kaseem Saleem (1-1), heavyweight
Nathan Leeson (4-1-2) vs. Stevie Devenport (4-0), lightweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1