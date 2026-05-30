BKFC 90 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The BKFC returns to the United Kingdom with a loaded fight card that will decisively mark the beginning of a new era.

Headlining BKFC 90 are a pair of British sluggers, Connor Tierney (9-2) and Rico Franco (10-3), competing for the interim welterweight title. The 165-pound belt currently belongs to Dustin Pague, who won his first world championship in a thrilling war with Julian Lane in January.

Tierney enters his first bare-knuckle title fight off a pair of wins over fellow UK-based fighters Danny Christie and Johnny Graham.

Franco, who unsuccessfully challenged then-welterweight champion Austin Trout for the undisputed title in October 2024, is coming off a razor-close decision win over 35-fight bare-knuckle veteran Jimmy Sweeney.

However, all eyes will be on the co-main event, where former UFC title challenger Darren Till makes his BKFC debut against Aaron Chalmers. Till made waves with his signing in March and has already hit the ground running, calling out everyone from 'King of Violence' Mike Perry to pound-for-pound No. 1-ranked Lorenzo Hunt.

& he said it with his CHEST 😤 Darren Till here to dominate 😈#BKFC90 | Saturday | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/U6DuGN7NKP — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 29, 2026

Although Till is a massive favorite in his debut, he is not getting a soft welcome to the promotion. Chalmers, a former reality TV star with a strong social media following, is already 2-0 in the BKFC with a pair of knockout wins.

Before making his bare-knuckle transition, Chalmers went 5-2 in MMA and 1-1 in boxing. He also fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout in February 2023.

BKFC 90 Start Time

Main card: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Prelims: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

How to watch BKFC 90

Main card: BKFC+ on the BKFC app and BKFC.com

Prelims: YouTube, BKFC app and Fubo Sports

BKFC 90 Location

Location: Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England

BKFC 90 fight card

Main card

[4] Connor Tierney (9-2) vs. [2] Rico Franco (10-3), for the BKFC interim welterweight title

Darren Till (debut) vs. Aaron Chalmers (2-0), light heavyweight

John Phillips (1-0) vs. Ryan Barrett (6-5), cruiserweight

Jonno Chipchase (3-2) vs. Brian Hyslop (1-1), bantamweight

George Thorpe (2-1-1) vs. Leigh Cohoon (3-0), middleweight

Michael Lesniak (debut) vs. Martin McDonough (2-1), featherweight

Liam Hutchinson (2-1) vs. Simeon Ottley (3-1), middleweight

Paul O'Sullivan (2-3) vs. Paul Hilz (10-9), middleweight

Tommy Hawthorn (1-0) vs. Will Smith (1-0), lightweight

Prelims

Kris Trezise (5-2-1) vs. Luke Brassfield (0-1), welterweight

Lukasz Parobiec (10-4) vs. Kaseem Saleem (1-1), heavyweight

Nathan Leeson (4-1-2) vs. Stevie Devenport (4-0), lightweight