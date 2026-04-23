Darren Till Confirms BKFC 90 Debut Opponent and Contract Details

Darren Till is officially making his bare-knuckle boxing debut in his home country.

The BKFC announced it signed Till to a multi-fight deal on April 8, two days after he confirmed he had mutually parted ways with Misfits Boxing.

The initial announcement revealed he would make his debut at BKFC 90 in Birmingham, England, but it did not reveal his opponent. Till provided that information on Tuesday.

After being pressed by the namesake host on The Ariel Helwani Show, Till reluctantly revealed that he would be making his debut against former MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

Breaking: Darren Till reveals he will face Aaron Chalmers in his BKFC debut on May 30 at BKFC 90 in Birmingham, England. pic.twitter.com/gF4xixMAzN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 21, 2026

Chalmers is 2-0 in the promotion, collecting a third-round knockout win over Chas Symonds at BKFC 72 in April 2025 in his debut, followed by a second-round knockout of Jack Fincham at BKFC 81 five months later. The 38-year-old is also a Misfits Boxing alum and is one of seven fighters to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout.

By fighting Till, Chalmers continues his trend of assembling the widest range of opponents in his BKFC career. He has fought a 27-fight boxing veteran, Symonds, and another reality TV star, Fincham, before taking on the former UFC title challenger in the bare-knuckle ring.

Darren Till opens up on upcoming BKFC debut

Oct 21, 2017; Gdansk, Poland; Darren Till (blue gloves) defeats Donald Cerrone (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ergo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Till has flirted with the BKFC for years but has always said he wanted to do it later in his career. He finally admitted that the latest offer was too much for him to refuse and forced his hand slightly earlier than he had initially planned.

"I still don't [love the bare-knuckle concept]," Till told Helwani. "I don't really want my faced getting smashed up. I'm 33; I'm not the ugliest chap out there. It's gonna be one of them jobs — get in, get the belt, get out, unless they offer me extreme amounts of money. You can't be doing 10 fights in this bare-knuckle game, you know what I mean? You'd be walking around with half your face off."

Darren Till says he’s signed a three-fight deal with BKFC:



"I still don’t really want my face getting smashed up. I’m 33—I’m not the ugliest chap out there... It’s going to be one of those jobs: gear up, get in, get the belt, get out—unless they offer me extreme amounts of… pic.twitter.com/g5vgZ6N1j6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 21, 2026

Till has already been called out by multiple BKFC veterans in the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. His name was most recently mentioned by former UFC middleweight Josh Fremd, who stopped Jared Torgenson in the first round at BKFC 88.

Till's signing ideally sets up a super fight with BKFC King of Violence Mike Perry, but the 34-year-old bare-knuckle star is currently tied to an MMA fight with Nate Diaz on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano event. Perry and Till have been on each other's radars for years, stemming from their overlapping UFC stints.