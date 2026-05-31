BKFC 90 Results: Teammates Rico Franco and Darren Till Headline With KO Victories

After a slow start to the night, BKFC 90 gave fans what everyone wanted in its final three fights.

As the promotion's first major event of the year in the United Kingdom, the card featured most of the top British talent on the roster. A strong number of fans were looking forward to the all-English welterweight title fight in the main event between Rico Franco and Connor Tierney, but even more were looking forward to Darren Till's debut in the co-main event.

Neither fight went the way most imagined, but Till and Franco both made sure fans got their money's worth in the two biggest fights of the night.

Rico Franco dominates Connor Tierney to win interim gold

Despite losing to Rico Franco in 2019, Connor Tierney was the slight favorite to win the rematch for the interim welterweight title. That was not how the fight played out, which ended up being a pillar-to-post masterclass from Franco.

Franco landed five knockdowns in the two-round fight while out-landing Tierney 35 to six. The fight looked to be over with Franco's third knockdown in the final second of the opening round, but Tierney narrowly survived the count to survive.

'Bon Bon' exercised patience at the beginning of the second round before exploding into a pair of knockdowns, the fifth and final one giving him the silver belt.

OH MY GOD RICO FRANCO DOMINATED! 😱 YOUR NEW INTERIM WELTERWEIGHT CHAMP! #BKFC90 pic.twitter.com/LvAJTBgEI4 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 30, 2026

Franco improves to 11-3 in his bare-knuckle career while finally capturing a world title. He is now the bona fide No. 1 contender for recently crowned champion Dustin Pague.

Darren Till wins BKFC debut in dramatic fashion

To nobody's surprise, Darren Till was the biggest favorite of the fight card against an experienced but undersized Aaron Chalmers. Till dwarfed the former reality TV star in the ring, but needed to overcome early adversity as 'The Joker' forced him down to a knee with a check left hook at the end of round one.

Chalmers' knockdown stunned everyone in the arena as he appeared to be on the verge of a massive upset. Till, however, recovered well enough to see the bell and wasted no time making up for lost ground in the second round. 'The Gorilla' landed a thudding left hand 22 seconds into the second frame to crumble Chalmers for good.

DARREN TILL ABSOLUTELY FOLDS AARON CHALMERS 🦍#BKFC90 | Live NOW on BKFC+ & YouTube PPV pic.twitter.com/8Y3wlen9gO — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 30, 2026

Till and Franco spent months meticulously preparing for BKFC 90 and ultimately took over the event in Birmingham. Both are now arguably the two biggest stars in the promotion, save for a potential return from Mike Perry.

BKFC 90 Results

Main card

[2] Rico Franco def. [4] Connor Tierney by KO in Round 2 (1:18) — for the interim BKFC welterweight title

Darren Till def. Aaron Chalmers by KO in Round 2 (0:22) — light heavyweight

John Phillips def. Ryan Barrett by KO in Round 1 (1:03) — cruiserweight

Brian Hyslop def. Jonno Chipchase by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 49-45) — bantamweight

George Thorpe def. Leigh Cohoon by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) — middleweight

Michal Lesniak def. Martin McDonough by TKO in Round 4 (0:57) — featherweight

Liam Hutchinson def. Simeon Ottley by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47) — middleweight

Paul O'Sullivan def. Paul Hilz by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) — lightweight

Tommy Hawthorn def. Will Smith by TKO in Round 3 (1:42) — welterweight

Kris Trezise def. Luke Brassfield by TKO in Round 4 (1:53) — welterweight

Prelims

Lukasz Parobiec def. Kaseem Aleem by TKO in Round 4 (0:47) — heavyweight

Nathan Leeson def. Stevie Devenport by TKO in Round 4 (1:29) — lightweight