BKFC Announces Full 'Bruise Cruise' Fight Card Featuring Kai Stewart
The first-ever fight card to take place on a live cruise ship is finally official.
Now just three months away, the BKFSea Bruise Cruise is about ready to set sail on its three-day voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. The cruise has been in the works for nearly a year and now has an official fight card locked in.
BKFC featherweight champion Kai Stewart headlines the event in a title fight rematch against No. 2-ranked contender Bryan Duran, the promotion announced on Tuesday. Stewart vs. Duran 2 tops an initial seven-fight card for the Jan. 23, 2027, event.
Stewart, the promotion's No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, just fought in August, notching his fifth successful title defense with a unanimous decision win over Harry Gigliotti at Fenway Park.
Duran fought one month later, improving to 9-1-1 with a dominant decision win over Felony Charles Bennett.
Stewart and Duran initially met on June 21, 2024, in the former's second title defense. 'King' outlanded 'El Gallo' 127-91 and scored a knockdown in the fourth round to sweep the scorecards. Stewart remains the only fighter to beat Duran, who is 3-0-1 since that fight.
British welterweight George Thorpe is currently featured in the co-main event against Australian Josh Kuhne. Although he is 1-1 in his last two fights, Thorpe is coming off a big upset win over previously undefeated Leigh Cohoon to earn the spotlight.
Kuhne just made his bare-knuckle debut in April but is already 2-0 after fighting in each of the BKFC's first two events in Australia. The 35-year-old lives up to his 'Kamikaze' nickname, with both of his knockouts coming in under one minute.
Featherweight prospect Nathan Rivera also returns on the undercard, where he will seek a rebound victory over the unpredictable Brandon Meneses. Once viewed as the biggest threat to Stewart's title reign, Rivera is coming off one of the biggest statistical upset losses in bare-knuckle boxing history to Tray Martin at BKFC Nashville.
The seven-fight card is set to receive a few adjustments in the coming months before the Norwegian Jewel leaves the port. The BKFC previously announced its first six fighters who would be competing in the event, a list that included lightweight Cole Ferrell, who is not yet part of the card.
As it currently stands, view the full seven-fight BKFSea Bruise Cruise card below.
BKFSea Bruise Cruise fight card
(C) Kai Stewart (10-0) vs. Bryan Duran (9-1-1), for the BKFC featherweight title
George Thorpe (3-1-1) vs. Josh Kuhne (2-0), welterweight
Julio Perez (4-2) vs. Gabriel Mota (2-3), ironweight
Joey Gambino (2-0) vs. Matt Denning (1-1), featherweight
Stephen Townsel (6-6) vs. Brady Mesiter (3-3), ironweight
Nathan Rivera (5-1) vs. Brandon Meneses (3-2-1), featherweight
Gustavo Balart (1-0) vs. Justyn Martinez (2-6), flyweight
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1