BKFC 92 Results: Kai Stewart Breaks Title Defense Record in Fenway Park
Kai Stewart just passed his biggest challenge with flying colors in enemy territory.
Despite being the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the BKFC, Stewart was the bad guy throughout fight week as he did nothing but antagonize Boston leading into his main event at Fenway Park. Stewart played an excellent heel to get the local fans invested in Massachusetts native Harry Gigliotti for his sixth featherweight title defense.
The white noise did nothing to deter Stewart on Saturday night, as he handled Gigliotti in style to set a new BKFC championship record.
Kai Stewart fends off Harry Gigliotti in BKFC 92 main event
Stewart wound up defending his title by unanimous decision to set a BKFC record of six consecutive defenses. 'King Kai' officially outlanded Gigliotti 141-105, according to the official BKFC stats.
The fight wasn't always easy for Stewart, as Gigliotti came out with the right game plan and had success out-boxing the champion from the outside early on. 'The Hitman' timed multiple right hands as Stewart attempted to close the distance and appeared to bank a couple of opening rounds.
However, Gigliotti landed nothing significant to deter the relentless Stewart, and the pressure only continued building as the fight wore on. The former Division II wrestler repeatedly got in the clinch and outworked the challenger in the pocket with his signature unorthodox movement and timing.
By the end of the fifth round, Gigliotti was clearly fatigued and waiting to survive until the final horn. No judge gave him more than two of the five rounds.
Stewart entered the night as the BKFC's longest-reigning champion, and he left the ring with a new record to pad his resume. Stewart has said his goal is to rack up 10 title defenses, which David Feldman and Conor McGregor previously stated would warrant a lucrative prize.
Christine Ferea dismantles Sofia Landi in Fenway Park
Like Stewart in the main event, BKFC 'Queen of Violence' Christine Ferea also notched a title defense in the co-main event. The 43-year-old barely broke a sweat during her second-round knockout win over debutant Sofia Landi to retain her coveted title.
Landi crossed over to the BKFC from the viral 'King of the Streets,' where she was one of the promotion's most successful women. She still had nothing for Ferea, the BKFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter.
After a few competitive exchanges, Ferea's power shone through late in round one and early in round two with a pair of clean knockdowns. Landi stumbled back to the canvas after rising to her feet from the second knockdown, spelling the end of the fight.
Fera used her post-fight microphone time to call out PFL women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. The 41-year-old MMA icon has flirted with the BKFC before but never truly came close to removing her gloves.
BKFC 92 Results
Main card
(C) Kai Stewart def. Harry Gigliotti by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)— for the BKFC featherweight title
(C) Christine Ferea def. Sofia Landi by KO in Round 2 (0:33) — for the BKFC Queen of Violence title
Joe Lauzon def. Stash Kuykendall by TKO in Round 2 (0:49) — Middleweight
Peter Barrett def. Elijah Harris by TKO in Round 3 (0:57) — Lightweight
Tray Martin def. Rico DiSciullo by KO in Round 4 (1:21) — Featherweight
Charon Spain def. Charles Rosa by split decision (47-46, 47-45, 45-48) — Lightweight
Dallas Davison def. Pat Casey by KO in Round 2 (0:59) — Middleweight
Taylor Starling def. Kat Paprocki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) — Women's Strawweight
Guilherme Viana def. Robinson Perez by KO in Round 1 (1:04) — Ironweight
Prelims
James Murrin def. Chris Rooney by KO in Round 1 (0:35) — Featherweight
Jake Pilla def. Angelo Colon by TKO in Round 2 (1:07) — Featherweight
David Simpson def. David Burke by KO in Round 1 (0:27) — Light Heavyweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1