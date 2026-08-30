BKFC 92 Results: Kai Stewart Breaks Title Defense Record in Fenway Park

Kai Stewart just passed his biggest challenge with flying colors in enemy territory.

Despite being the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the BKFC, Stewart was the bad guy throughout fight week as he did nothing but antagonize Boston leading into his main event at Fenway Park. Stewart played an excellent heel to get the local fans invested in Massachusetts native Harry Gigliotti for his sixth featherweight title defense.

The white noise did nothing to deter Stewart on Saturday night, as he handled Gigliotti in style to set a new BKFC championship record.

Kai Stewart fends off Harry Gigliotti in BKFC 92 main event

Stewart wound up defending his title by unanimous decision to set a BKFC record of six consecutive defenses. 'King Kai' officially outlanded Gigliotti 141-105, according to the official BKFC stats.

The fight wasn't always easy for Stewart, as Gigliotti came out with the right game plan and had success out-boxing the champion from the outside early on. 'The Hitman' timed multiple right hands as Stewart attempted to close the distance and appeared to bank a couple of opening rounds.

However, Gigliotti landed nothing significant to deter the relentless Stewart, and the pressure only continued building as the fight wore on. The former Division II wrestler repeatedly got in the clinch and outworked the challenger in the pocket with his signature unorthodox movement and timing.

THE KING WALKED INTO BOSTON, KEPT THE CROWN AND LEFT THE ZERO UNTOUCHED. 👑 10-0 FOR KAI STEWART.#BKFC92 | Presented by @BuckedUp pic.twitter.com/wG7qp2qFg9 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 30, 2026

By the end of the fifth round, Gigliotti was clearly fatigued and waiting to survive until the final horn. No judge gave him more than two of the five rounds.

Stewart entered the night as the BKFC's longest-reigning champion, and he left the ring with a new record to pad his resume. Stewart has said his goal is to rack up 10 title defenses, which David Feldman and Conor McGregor previously stated would warrant a lucrative prize.

Christine Ferea dismantles Sofia Landi in Fenway Park

Like Stewart in the main event, BKFC 'Queen of Violence' Christine Ferea also notched a title defense in the co-main event. The 43-year-old barely broke a sweat during her second-round knockout win over debutant Sofia Landi to retain her coveted title.

Landi crossed over to the BKFC from the viral 'King of the Streets,' where she was one of the promotion's most successful women. She still had nothing for Ferea, the BKFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter.

After a few competitive exchanges, Ferea's power shone through late in round one and early in round two with a pair of clean knockdowns. Landi stumbled back to the canvas after rising to her feet from the second knockdown, spelling the end of the fight.

Christine Ferea proving once again why she stays at the top & is still your Queen of Violence! 💥🤯😮‍💨#BKFC92 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/zDUkGEuWpl — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 30, 2026

Fera used her post-fight microphone time to call out PFL women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. The 41-year-old MMA icon has flirted with the BKFC before but never truly came close to removing her gloves.

BKFC 92 Results

Main card

(C) Kai Stewart def. Harry Gigliotti by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)— for the BKFC featherweight title

(C) Christine Ferea def. Sofia Landi by KO in Round 2 (0:33) — for the BKFC Queen of Violence title

Joe Lauzon def. Stash Kuykendall by TKO in Round 2 (0:49) — Middleweight

Peter Barrett def. Elijah Harris by TKO in Round 3 (0:57) — Lightweight

Tray Martin def. Rico DiSciullo by KO in Round 4 (1:21) — Featherweight

Charon Spain def. Charles Rosa by split decision (47-46, 47-45, 45-48) — Lightweight

Dallas Davison def. Pat Casey by KO in Round 2 (0:59) — Middleweight

Taylor Starling def. Kat Paprocki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) — Women's Strawweight

Guilherme Viana def. Robinson Perez by KO in Round 1 (1:04) — Ironweight

Prelims

James Murrin def. Chris Rooney by KO in Round 1 (0:35) — Featherweight

Jake Pilla def. Angelo Colon by TKO in Round 2 (1:07) — Featherweight

David Simpson def. David Burke by KO in Round 1 (0:27) — Light Heavyweight