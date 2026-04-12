BKFC Honolulu Results: Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Coltrane

The BKFC has officially graced The Aloha State.

In a state where live combat sports come at a premium, the BKFC has broken into uncharted territory with a 13-fight event featuring 21 local fighters. The event not only appealed to the bloodthirsty nature of Hawaiian fight culture but also lent a helping hand to the 50th state, as President David Feldman announced during fight week that a portion of all ticket sales would go toward helping areas recently affected by severe flooding.

The promotion headlined the card with six-fight UFC veteran Maki Pitolo, who made his bare-knuckle boxing debut against BKFC mainstay Doug "ColdRed" Coltrane. The 35-year-old Pitolo has an avid fan base and support group on the islands and entered the bare-knuckle world nearly three years after competing in Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

THIS CARD IS LOWKEY DISGUSTING 😮‍💨 HONOLULU, YOU UP 👊‼️#BKFCHONOLULU | Tonight | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/YxDCMb6ZxV — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 11, 2026

BKFC Honolulu also features Hawaiian talent Ke'ali'i Kanekoa and Zach Zane, who each transitioned to the bare-knuckle circle after multi-fight tenures with Dana White's Power Slap. Kanekoa faces 44-year-old veteran Joseph Creer in the co-main event, with Zane taking on fellow debutant Justin Cornell in a welterweight main card bout.

Kanekoa and Zane sandwich a 145-pound featured bout between Hilo's Toby Misech and the iconic 'Felony' Charles Bennett. Bennett, who faces Misech two months after his first BKFC win at Knucklemania VI, played the villain role all week, wearing a "F*** You" suit during fight week events.

Coltrane, Creer, Bennett and Cornell are four of the five non-Hawaiian fighters on the card. They join lightweight Chris Inocencio, who makes his bare-knuckle debut against Jovan Alayon on the main card, as the only foreign fighters competing on Saturday night.

BKFC Honolulu full card results

Main card

Maki Pitolo (debut) vs. Doug Coltrane (3-2), Middleweight

Ke'ali'i Kanekoa (1-0) vs. Joseph Creer (5-3), Light heavyweight

Toby Misech (0-1) vs. Felony Charles Bennett (1-3), Featherweight

Zach Zane (0-1) vs. Justin Cornell (debut), Welterweight

Jovan Alayon (debut) vs. Chris Inocencio (debut), Lightweight

Namakana Pakala (debut) vs. Chris Cisneros (1-0), Light Heavyweight

Randy Kamaiopili Jr. (debut) vs. Shiro Hitto (debut), Middleweight

Hazel Nahienaena (debut) vs. Kat Rabellizsa (debut), Women's Flyweight

Maika Samson (debut) vs. Nalu Cenal (debut), Bantamweight

Prelims

Nick Saragosa def. Kaylan Gorospe by KO in Round 2 (1:30), Lightweight

Joseph Calarruda def. Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25), Welterweight

Jerome Macalino def. Pono Enos by KO in Round 1 (1:54), Welterweight

Vince Aragona def. Simeon Crawford by KO in Round 1 (0:36), Cruiserweight