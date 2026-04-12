BKFC Honolulu Results: Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Coltrane
The BKFC has officially graced The Aloha State.
In a state where live combat sports come at a premium, the BKFC has broken into uncharted territory with a 13-fight event featuring 21 local fighters. The event not only appealed to the bloodthirsty nature of Hawaiian fight culture but also lent a helping hand to the 50th state, as President David Feldman announced during fight week that a portion of all ticket sales would go toward helping areas recently affected by severe flooding.
The promotion headlined the card with six-fight UFC veteran Maki Pitolo, who made his bare-knuckle boxing debut against BKFC mainstay Doug "ColdRed" Coltrane. The 35-year-old Pitolo has an avid fan base and support group on the islands and entered the bare-knuckle world nearly three years after competing in Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.
BKFC Honolulu also features Hawaiian talent Ke'ali'i Kanekoa and Zach Zane, who each transitioned to the bare-knuckle circle after multi-fight tenures with Dana White's Power Slap. Kanekoa faces 44-year-old veteran Joseph Creer in the co-main event, with Zane taking on fellow debutant Justin Cornell in a welterweight main card bout.
Kanekoa and Zane sandwich a 145-pound featured bout between Hilo's Toby Misech and the iconic 'Felony' Charles Bennett. Bennett, who faces Misech two months after his first BKFC win at Knucklemania VI, played the villain role all week, wearing a "F*** You" suit during fight week events.
Coltrane, Creer, Bennett and Cornell are four of the five non-Hawaiian fighters on the card. They join lightweight Chris Inocencio, who makes his bare-knuckle debut against Jovan Alayon on the main card, as the only foreign fighters competing on Saturday night.
BKFC Honolulu full card results
Main card
Maki Pitolo (debut) vs. Doug Coltrane (3-2), Middleweight
Ke'ali'i Kanekoa (1-0) vs. Joseph Creer (5-3), Light heavyweight
Toby Misech (0-1) vs. Felony Charles Bennett (1-3), Featherweight
Zach Zane (0-1) vs. Justin Cornell (debut), Welterweight
Jovan Alayon (debut) vs. Chris Inocencio (debut), Lightweight
Namakana Pakala (debut) vs. Chris Cisneros (1-0), Light Heavyweight
Randy Kamaiopili Jr. (debut) vs. Shiro Hitto (debut), Middleweight
Hazel Nahienaena (debut) vs. Kat Rabellizsa (debut), Women's Flyweight
Maika Samson (debut) vs. Nalu Cenal (debut), Bantamweight
Prelims
Nick Saragosa def. Kaylan Gorospe by KO in Round 2 (1:30), Lightweight
Joseph Calarruda def. Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25), Welterweight
Jerome Macalino def. Pono Enos by KO in Round 1 (1:54), Welterweight
Vince Aragona def. Simeon Crawford by KO in Round 1 (0:36), Cruiserweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1