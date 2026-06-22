BKFC to Hold Stewart vs Gigliotti Fight at Iconic Baseball Stadium

The BKFC is breaking into another iconic venue for its next featherweight title fight.

Promotional president David Feldman announced at the beginning of the year that he would be breaking into major stadiums and arenas in 2026. Feldman hinted at potentially hosting in an iconic NFL stadium, but he instead delivers on that promise at one of the world's most iconic ballparks.

The BKFC announced on Monday that its featherweight champion, Kai Stewart, would be making his next title defense against Harry Gigliotti at Fenway Park on August 29. Stewart and the Massachusetts native Gigliotti will headline BKFC 92.

BOSTON! WE’RE BRINGING THE FIGHTS TO FENWAY ON AUGUST 29th#BKFC92 | August 29 | ON THE FIELD AT FENWAY PARK | Sign up for Wednesday tix presale at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/QVoCUQQxHE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 22, 2026

"We are excited to welcome Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to Fenway Park for its Massachusetts debut," said Brett Miller, the Senior Director of Special Events for Evergreen Fenway Events, via official press release. "Fenway Park has a long history of hosting unique sporting and entertainment events, and this event adds another chapter to that tradition. We look forward to welcoming fans to what will be a truly electric night at the ballpark."

Fenway Park has a maximum capacity of over 37,000 seats, making it the largest venue the BKFC has ever been to by a wide margin. The promotion set an attendance record earlier in the year by selling out the 18,000-seat Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia for BKFC Knucklemania VI.

The BKFC is going back to Xfinity Mobile Arena for its iconic Liberty Brawl event on July 3.

Outside Fenway Park | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kai Stewart defends BKFC featherweight title against Harry Gigliotti

Stewart, the BKFC's No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, is the promotion's second-longest-reigning male champion. He has held the 145-pound title since June 2023, when he beat Louie Lopez to win the inaugural title.

Gigliotti enters his first BKFC world championship bout with a 6-0 bare-knuckle record, including 1-0 with his current promotion. The 31-year-old spent his first five fights with the BKB, where he was their Police Gazette Super Lightweight champion.

Gigliotti made his BKFC debut with second-round TKO win over Timmy Mason in March. 'The Hitman' is a well-respected and beloved fighter in the Boston area with over 18,000 followers on Instagram.

Harry Gigliotti | Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

While an accomplished bare-knuckle boxer overall, Gigliotti is not in the BKFC's top-five featherweight rankings. As a popular New England-based fighter who will undoubtedly boost ticket sales, Gigliotti jumps over No. 1-ranked Edgard Plazaola and No. 3-ranked Bryan Duran to challenge for Stewart's title.

The fight announcement comes just three days after Nathan Rivera, the formerly No. 2-ranked contender and one of the most popular fighters in the division, suffered a massive upset loss to Tray Martin at BKFC Nashville.

BKFC 92 will take place at Fenway Park on August 29th.