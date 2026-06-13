BKFC Announces New 'Ironweight' Division with Inaugural Title Fight Already in Place

The BKFC is giving pound-for-pound champion Lorenzo Hunt another opportunity to make history at its next landmark event.

Hunt will be one half of the BKFC's inaugural title fight in its new weight class, the promotion announced on Friday. The two-division champion's scheduled bout with Walter Pugliesi in the BKFC 91 main event will be for their new 'Ironweight' division, with a weight limit of 225 pounds.

The ironweight division is the BKFC's 13th weight class and 10th among male fighters. It is the first of its kind across all combat sports.

"The ironweight division will start at BKFC 91 with the crowning of our new champion and we will have a number of exciting fights announced in the ironweight division for our upcoming shows in the second half of 2026," BKFC President David Feldman said, via an official press release. "We're committed to growing the division in the most competitive and action-packed battles we can make."

The new weight class will sit between cruiserweight (205 pounds) and heavyweight (unlimited). Feldman teased several fighters currently competing in either surrounding division, expressing interest in moving to ironweight.

The BKFC has attempted to create a few new divisions in the last few years, but each recent attempt fell just short of the goal line. The promotion notably attempted to create a "super heavyweight" division in 2025, only for the intended title fight between Ben Rothwell and former powerlifter Alex Simon to get axed by Australian fighting regulations.

Feldman also expressed interest in potentially creating a women's bantamweight division when the BKFC promoted a 'Queen of Violence' title fight at 137 pounds, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Lorenzo Hunt eyeing history ahead of BKFC 91 ironweight title fight

Lorenzo Hunt knocking out Mike Richman. | BKFC

Should Hunt beat Pugliesi, he would become the first-ever three-division champion in BKFC history. He previously attempted that feat in April 2024, when he unsuccessfully challenged then-heavyweight champion, Mick Terrill.

Hunt suffered a dislocated elbow in the loss to Terrill, which sidelined him for 18 months and forced him to relinquish his light heavyweight and cruiserweight titles. He has since returned to reclaim the 185-pound belt with a stunning comeback knockout win over Josh Dyer at BKFC 84.

The 32-year-old Pugliesi enters his first world title fight with a 2-0 bare-knuckle boxing record, both with the BKFC. The tattoo-covered Italian welcomes Hunt to his home country eight months after a show-stopping first-round knockout win over Karl Thompson at BKFC 83.