BKFC Uruguay Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
One week after returning to Italy, the BKFC is breaking into new turf by hosting its inaugural event in Uruguay.
The July 25 fight card is the bare-knuckle promotion's first-ever event in South America, seven weeks after its eighth anniversary. Uruguayan lightweight contender Gaston Reyno, who doubles as an ESPN Latin America analyst, headlines the event against 2-2 foe Josh Krejci.
Reyno has been pushing for the BKFC to debut in his home country since signing with the company in 2023 and finally gets his wish in his fourth promotional appearance.
With all three of his bare-knuckle victories coming by knockout, Reyno is a massive favorite to get his hand raised in Montevideo. Krejci, however, is coming off a big first-round knockout of Austin Peterson in his most recent outing.
Reyno is one of six Uruguayan fighters on the card, and the only one with prior bare-knuckle experience. The five others — Emiliano Nielli, Nicolas Mujica, Franco Perochena, Nicolas Acevedo and Gonzalo Barrera — will all be making their professional bare-knuckle debuts.
Former UFC bantamweight Guido Cannetti features in the co-main event, taking on Nielli in his inaugural BKFC performance. Cannetti is one of a handful of Argentinians joining the Uruguayans on the card. The co-main event is the only Uruguay vs. Argentina matchup of the night.
With most of the card featuring local talent, 16 of the 22 fighters will be making their bare-knuckle boxing debuts. Leandro Torres, who opens the curtains against Gonzalo Jara in the first fight of the night, is the event's only fighter outside of the main event with previous BKFC experience.
BKFC Uruguay date
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
BKFC Uruguay start time
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
BKFC Uruguay location
Location: Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay
How to Watch BKFC Uruguay
Watch: BKFC+ on the BKFC app (Prelims available on YouTube)
BKFC Uruguay Card
Main card
Gaston Reyno (3-0) vs. Josh Krejci (2-2) — lightweight
Guido Cannetti (debut) vs. Emiliano Nielli (debut) — featherweight
Javier Torres (debut) vs. Luis Jimenez (debut) — heavyweight
Marilyn Contin (debut) vs. Gisela Luna (debut) — women's bantamweight
Nicolas Jara (debut) vs. Ramon Mascarena (debut) — featherweight
Nicolas Mujica (debut) vs. Gonzalo Arredondo (debut) — featherweight
Franco Perochena (debut) vs. Harel Nicodella (1-0) — light heavyweight
Giuliana Cosnard (1-0) vs. Jacqueline Ayala (1-0) — women's flyweight
Prelims
Nicolas Acevedo (debut) vs. Victor Borda (debut) — bantamweight
Gonzalo Barrera (debut) vs. Joel Dorado (debut) — lightweight
Leandro Torres (1-1) vs. Gonzalo Jara (debut) — welterweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1