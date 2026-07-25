BKFC Uruguay Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

One week after returning to Italy, the BKFC is breaking into new turf by hosting its inaugural event in Uruguay.

The July 25 fight card is the bare-knuckle promotion's first-ever event in South America, seven weeks after its eighth anniversary. Uruguayan lightweight contender Gaston Reyno, who doubles as an ESPN Latin America analyst, headlines the event against 2-2 foe Josh Krejci.

Reyno has been pushing for the BKFC to debut in his home country since signing with the company in 2023 and finally gets his wish in his fourth promotional appearance.

URUGUAY BUILT HIM & SATURDAY, HE BRINGS THE VIOLENCE BACK HOME! 🇺🇾👊#BKFCURUGUAY | Saturday | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/aUatl7nkrA — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 22, 2026

With all three of his bare-knuckle victories coming by knockout, Reyno is a massive favorite to get his hand raised in Montevideo. Krejci, however, is coming off a big first-round knockout of Austin Peterson in his most recent outing.

Reyno is one of six Uruguayan fighters on the card, and the only one with prior bare-knuckle experience. The five others — Emiliano Nielli, Nicolas Mujica, Franco Perochena, Nicolas Acevedo and Gonzalo Barrera — will all be making their professional bare-knuckle debuts.

Former UFC bantamweight Guido Cannetti features in the co-main event, taking on Nielli in his inaugural BKFC performance. Cannetti is one of a handful of Argentinians joining the Uruguayans on the card. The co-main event is the only Uruguay vs. Argentina matchup of the night.

With most of the card featuring local talent, 16 of the 22 fighters will be making their bare-knuckle boxing debuts. Leandro Torres, who opens the curtains against Gonzalo Jara in the first fight of the night, is the event's only fighter outside of the main event with previous BKFC experience.

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BKFC Uruguay date

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

BKFC Uruguay start time

Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

BKFC Uruguay location

Location: Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay

How to Watch BKFC Uruguay

Watch: BKFC+ on the BKFC app (Prelims available on YouTube)

BKFC Uruguay Card

Main card

Gaston Reyno (3-0) vs. Josh Krejci (2-2) — lightweight

Guido Cannetti (debut) vs. Emiliano Nielli (debut) — featherweight

Javier Torres (debut) vs. Luis Jimenez (debut) — heavyweight

Marilyn Contin (debut) vs. Gisela Luna (debut) — women's bantamweight

Nicolas Jara (debut) vs. Ramon Mascarena (debut) — featherweight

Nicolas Mujica (debut) vs. Gonzalo Arredondo (debut) — featherweight

Franco Perochena (debut) vs. Harel Nicodella (1-0) — light heavyweight

Giuliana Cosnard (1-0) vs. Jacqueline Ayala (1-0) — women's flyweight

Prelims

Nicolas Acevedo (debut) vs. Victor Borda (debut) — bantamweight

Gonzalo Barrera (debut) vs. Joel Dorado (debut) — lightweight

Leandro Torres (1-1) vs. Gonzalo Jara (debut) — welterweight