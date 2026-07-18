BKFC 91 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

For the second time in his BKFC career, Lorenzo Hunt is looking to make history by attempting to become the first three-division bare-knuckle champion.

The 43-year-old enters the fight as the reigning, defending BKFC light heavyweight champion, a belt he reclaimed with a highlight-reel knockout of Josh Dyer at BKFC 84. However, that title will not be on the line on Saturday, as he instead moves up two weight classes to face Walter Pugliesi for the inaugural ironweight title.

The promotion announced the inaugural title one month before the fight in Naples, Italy. The new ironweight division will be contested at 225 pounds, serving as a bridge between cruiserweight (205) and heavyweight (unlimited).

Hunt and Pugliesi have already come close to brawls on multiple occasions at the BKFC 91 press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins.

TOMORROW NIGHT CAN’T COME ANY SOONER! 😮‍💨🤯#BKFC91 | Saturday at 1pm ET on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/jSWPGciLkT — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 17, 2026

Pugliesi, 2-0, enters his first world title fight after knocking out the experienced Karl Thompson at BKFC 83. 'The Kraken' transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing with a 9-3 MMA record, including one win in Bellator.

Before Hunt and Pugliesi throw down, a pair of European title fights lead into the main event crescendo. Undefeated Ernesto Papa faces 21-year-old phenom Jindrich Byrtus for the BKFC European cruiserweight title in the co-main event, while Slovak slugger Tomas Melis takes on Dominik 'Toni' Estorer for the BKFC European light heavyweight title.

BKFC 91 also features the return of 35-fight bare-knuckle legend Jimmy Sweeney on the main card. Sweeney has gotten off to a rough 0-2 start in the BKFC, but after facing a pair of ranked fighters, he draws a more favorable matchup against the debuting Nicholas Vescio.

Lorenzo Hunt walking out to the ring. | BKFC

BKFC 91 Date

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

BKFC 91 Start Time

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (prelims begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT)

How to Watch BKFC 91

Stream: BKFC+ on the BKFC app (Prelims on YouTube)

BKFC 91 Fight Card

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) vs. Walter Pugliesi (2-0) — for the inaugural BKFC ironweight title

Ernesto Papa (3-0) vs. Jindrich Byrtus (10-2) — for the BKFC European cruiserweight title

Tomas Melis (5-0) vs. Toni Estorer (5-2) — for the BKFC European light heavyweight title

Enzo Tobbia (1-1) vs. Danny Christie (5-3) — middleweight

Jimmy Sweeney (29-6) vs. Nicholas Vescio (debut) — lightweight

Andrea Bicchi (3-3) vs. Leonardo Damiani (debut) — light heavyweight

Marco Giustarini (1-1) vs. Dan Chapman (6-1) — featherweight

Dominik Herold (7-1) vs. Arbi Chakaev (1-1) — cruiserweight

Gianni Melillo (debut) vs. Dawid Chylinski (4-3) — light heavyweight

Pawel Werszynin (4-2) vs. Ramy Elsayes (debut) — light heavyweight

Prelims

Cristian Sabbatini (debut) vs. Charli Marta (0-1) — lightweight

Marco Saccaro (debut) vs. Christian Brinzan (debut) — middleweight

Antonio Moscatiello (1-0) vs. Guglielmo Gicco (debut) — featherweight