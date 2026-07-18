BKFC 91 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
For the second time in his BKFC career, Lorenzo Hunt is looking to make history by attempting to become the first three-division bare-knuckle champion.
The 43-year-old enters the fight as the reigning, defending BKFC light heavyweight champion, a belt he reclaimed with a highlight-reel knockout of Josh Dyer at BKFC 84. However, that title will not be on the line on Saturday, as he instead moves up two weight classes to face Walter Pugliesi for the inaugural ironweight title.
The promotion announced the inaugural title one month before the fight in Naples, Italy. The new ironweight division will be contested at 225 pounds, serving as a bridge between cruiserweight (205) and heavyweight (unlimited).
Hunt and Pugliesi have already come close to brawls on multiple occasions at the BKFC 91 press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins.
Pugliesi, 2-0, enters his first world title fight after knocking out the experienced Karl Thompson at BKFC 83. 'The Kraken' transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing with a 9-3 MMA record, including one win in Bellator.
Before Hunt and Pugliesi throw down, a pair of European title fights lead into the main event crescendo. Undefeated Ernesto Papa faces 21-year-old phenom Jindrich Byrtus for the BKFC European cruiserweight title in the co-main event, while Slovak slugger Tomas Melis takes on Dominik 'Toni' Estorer for the BKFC European light heavyweight title.
BKFC 91 also features the return of 35-fight bare-knuckle legend Jimmy Sweeney on the main card. Sweeney has gotten off to a rough 0-2 start in the BKFC, but after facing a pair of ranked fighters, he draws a more favorable matchup against the debuting Nicholas Vescio.
BKFC 91 Date
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
BKFC 91 Start Time
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (prelims begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT)
How to Watch BKFC 91
Stream: BKFC+ on the BKFC app (Prelims on YouTube)
BKFC 91 Fight Card
Main card
Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) vs. Walter Pugliesi (2-0) — for the inaugural BKFC ironweight title
Ernesto Papa (3-0) vs. Jindrich Byrtus (10-2) — for the BKFC European cruiserweight title
Tomas Melis (5-0) vs. Toni Estorer (5-2) — for the BKFC European light heavyweight title
Enzo Tobbia (1-1) vs. Danny Christie (5-3) — middleweight
Jimmy Sweeney (29-6) vs. Nicholas Vescio (debut) — lightweight
Andrea Bicchi (3-3) vs. Leonardo Damiani (debut) — light heavyweight
Marco Giustarini (1-1) vs. Dan Chapman (6-1) — featherweight
Dominik Herold (7-1) vs. Arbi Chakaev (1-1) — cruiserweight
Gianni Melillo (debut) vs. Dawid Chylinski (4-3) — light heavyweight
Pawel Werszynin (4-2) vs. Ramy Elsayes (debut) — light heavyweight
Prelims
Cristian Sabbatini (debut) vs. Charli Marta (0-1) — lightweight
Marco Saccaro (debut) vs. Christian Brinzan (debut) — middleweight
Antonio Moscatiello (1-0) vs. Guglielmo Gicco (debut) — featherweight
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1