Boxing Gym: How To Find A Boxing Gym Or Class Near You

Ivy Enriquez, El Paso teen boxer, hits a punching bag while training on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at her home gym in El Paso, Texas. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boxing has surged in popularity in recent years as a mainstream fitness activity, with many gym chains and health clubs offering classes and equipment for those interested in taking up the sport.

Local and national boxing clubs have also been popping up across the country, offering a more dedicated and traditional boxing training experience.

Offering a full body workout that will build muscle, burn fat, improve endurance, and more, boxing is a great way to get in, and stay in, shape.

So how do you find a boxing gym near you? Here are some options below.

  1. Google Search & Maps
  2. Yelp & Review Sites
  3. Apps
  4. Rec Centers
  5. Word of Mouth

Google Search & Maps

If you simply search "boxing near me" into Google Search or Maps, you'll get a list of locations near you with names, business hours, reviews and more. You might get even better results by typing in the specific town you live in.

Yelp & Review Sites

Yelp is another site that makes it easy to find local boxing gyms where you live. Simply type in boxing gyms and select your location and similar to Google, Yelp will provide you with a list of nearby locations alongside hours, ratings, and more.

Apps

Apps like Classpass make it easy to find local, top-rated boxing gyms. You'll also be able to book classes directly through the app, although you'll have to pay through the app to do so.

Rec Centers

While not the typical gym, your local recreation center or community gym (indoor/outdoor) may also provide classes or equipment for boxing workouts. Use Google Search to find if you have one near you.

Word of Mouth

Perhaps the best and most trusted source is friends and family. Ask around and see if anybody you know has recommendations. It also might get you a partner to spar with!

