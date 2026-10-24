Boxing Tonight (10/24/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

Four belts are on the line in a pair of world title fights on Saturday night.

Emanuel Navarrete begins the day with two of the four titles in his possession, staking the WBO and IBF super featherweight belts against WBC champion O'Shaquie Foster. Navarrete and Foster headline the biggest fight card of the night from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Having each cemented himself as a prominent 130-pound titleholder, the winner will definitively become the lineal champion and make a strong claim for pound-for-pound status.

Emanuel Navarrete | Top Rank

The Navarrete vs. Foster undercard features 24-year-old prospect Albert Gonzalez in the co-main event. The undefeated 'Chop Chop' takes on Forth Worth native Edward Vazquez.

Former lightweight world title challenger Frank Martin returns on the undercard, taking on 31-year-old Moroccan Tarik Zaina. Martin seeks redemption after a disappointing outing in his last fight in February, which resulted in a draw against Nahir Albright.

The first world title will go live much earlier in the day and halfway around the world. WBC super lightweight champion Dalton Smith seeks his first title defense against No. 1-ranked contender Alberto Puello in Yorkshire, England.

After beating Subrial Matas in Las Vegas to win the title, Smith returns to his hometown to defend the belt against his southpaw challenger.

THE CROWNING NIGHT 👑



When Dalton Smith emphatically stopped Subriel Matias in five rounds to become WBC junior welterweight champion 😤🇬🇧



Smith makes his first defence in Sheffield against Alberto Puello, live on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/qNDuTvWXw1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 22, 2026

British fighters Giorgio Visioli, Shannon Ryan, Leo Atang, Joe Hayden and Emma Dolan populate the undercard, among others. Ryan and Dolan will clash over the British women's super flyweight title.

East Coast boxing fans can catch even more action with a regional event at Dorchester Armory in Boston. Massachusetts native James Perella tops the card against 28-year-old Christopher Rodriguez.

Perella is coming off the first loss of his career to Julian Rodriguez in his Zuffa Boxing debut. His father, Jim Perella Sr., organized the event billed as 'Rising Stars' under promoter Peter Welch.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Dalton Smith vs Alberto Puello

(C) Dalton Smith vs. Alberto Puello (12 rounds, for the WBC super lightweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs. Maxi Hughes (10 rounds, lightweight)

Leo Atang vs. Jonathan Vergara (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan (10 rounds, women's super flyweight)

Ed Hardy vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz (8 rounds, featherweight)

Joe Hayden vs. Will Harrison (8 rounds, welterweight)

Divine Omojor vs. Goran Kozul (4 rounds, cruiserweight)

Chris Mulunda vs. Harley Collison (6 rounds. middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST (main event ring walks approximately 5:15 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England

James Perella vs Christopher Rodriguez

James Perella vs. Christopher Rodriguez (8 rounds, welterweight)

Troy Anderson Jr. vs. Alexander Mejia (8 rounds, featherweight)

Joshua Orta vs. Angel Varela Urena (6 rounds, featherweight)

Victor Guerrero vs. Abdullah Randolph (6 rounds, super welterweight)

Jefferson Christopher Almeida vs. Janel Castro-Guante (4 rounds, middleweight)

James Uzell vs. Dillon Pousson (4 rounds, super welterweight)

Marc Solis vs. Izaiah Vargas (4 rounds, middleweight)

Gerardo Vazquez Luna vs. Michael Thornton (4 rounds, super bantamweight)

Briallan Cervantes vs. Jesus Antonio Rios Castro (4 rounds, super bantamweight)

Michael McIntosh vs. William Amaral (4 rounds, lightweight)

Reese Mistretta vs. Daquanti Johnson (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Location: Dorchester Armory in Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Emanuel Navarrete vs O'Shaquie Foster

Emanuel Navarrete vs O'Shaquie Foster (12 rounds, for the WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight titles)

Albert Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez (10 rounds, featherweight)

Frank Martin vs. Tarik Zaina (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Steven Navarro vs. Emanuel Moreno (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Scooter Davis vs. Joaquin Silva Faccio (8 rounds, lightweight)

Sammy Contreras vs. Oscar Pedroza Padilla (6 rounds, lightweight)

Daniel Cortez III vs. Oziel Ranger Aradillas (6 rounds, super bantamweight)

Joseph Almajdi vs. Jalen Moore (6 rounds, super welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ring walks approximately 10 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States

The tale of the tape is set. 🥊🔥



Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete vs. O’Shaquie Foster for the Unified WBO Jr. Lightweight Championship.



Saturday night. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/6PBK6lhcFm — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 23, 2026

Enjoy the fights!