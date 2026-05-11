Zuffa Boxing 06 Results: Shane Mosley Jr Stuns Serhii Bohachuk With Massive TKO

Shane Mosley Jr. just proved he belongs within the ranks of the elite. The son of the Hall of Famer pulled off a stunning sixth-round TKO win over the former WBC interim 154-pound champion in his Zuffa Boxing debut.

As the son of one of the greatest 135 to 147-pound boxers of all time, Mosley Jr. has always had high expectations he repeatedly failed to meet. That included his 12-round loss to Jesus Ramos for the WBC interim middleweight title in his most recent outing before signing with Zuffa Boxing.

Mosley's repeated shortcomings had him lined as a 3-1 underdog against Bohachuk, but he silenced every doubter with the biggest win of his career at the Meta Apex. The 35-year-old became just the second fighter to stop Bohachuk with a sudden flurry of right hands in the sixth round after making the surprising decision to engage in a Bohachuk-style slugfest.

Shane Mosley Jr | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Shane Mosley Jr. stuns Serhii Bohachuk in another war

Despite claiming he would beat Bohachuk with sharper technique from the outside, Mosley almost immediately engaged in the exact type of fight the Ukrainian wanted. The game plan appeared to be a poor decision until a flurry of right hands from Mosley floored the former champion in the sixth round, leading to the finish just moments later.

Mosley closed as a 3-1 underdog, having never fought anyone as gritty and battle-tested as Bohachuk before in his career. He found success in close quarters, as fighters often do against Bohachuk, before landing the finishing blow.

HE JUST DID THAT 🤯



Shane Mosley with the TKO in the main event at #ZuffaBoxing06! pic.twitter.com/l6Hu4MkcID — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) May 11, 2026

In the end, a three-month turnaround proved to be a fatal idea for Bohachuk after he went toe-to-toe with Radzhab Butaev in his Zuffa Boxing debut.

Julian Rodriguez dominates another undefeated prospect

Julian Rodriguez might not have faced the best opponent of his career at Zuffa Boxing 06, but James Perella was certainly the tallest. The 14-1 favorite faced a stark six-inch height disadvantage against the undefeated Perella, but he dominated all 10 rounds while recording a knockdown in the fourth to collect another clean sweep.

Perella had nothing for Rodriguez from the opening jump and was on his bike for most of his fight after getting sent to the canvas for the first time in his career. Rodriguez still failed to press on the gas pedal to close the show, which he admitted was a flaw in his approach after the fight.

Rodriguez improved to 26-1 and extended his win streak to five. He has now defeated three consecutive undefeated opponents.

Andreas Katzourakis out-slugs Misael Rodriguez

As the first fight of the main card, Andreas Katzourakis did his best Serhii Bohachuk impression in a battle of undefeated fighters with Misael Rodriguez. The 28-year-old Greek fighter lured Rodriguez into a firefight from the jump and proved to be the slicker boxer in the phone booth to claim all three judges' score cards.

Rodriguez had his moments, especially when he managed to establish his range, but those were few and far between. One judge gave nine of the 10 rounds to Katzourakis, who improved to 17-0 with the win.

SWINGING TO THE BELL 🔔



Misael Rodriguez and Andreas Katzourakis are going at it! #ZuffaBoxing06 pic.twitter.com/3fucIMHjOC — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) May 11, 2026

Rodriguez, a former Olympic bronze medalist, subsequently fell to 16-1 after suffering the first loss of his professional career.

Zuffa Boxing 06 Results

Serhii Bohachuk def. Shane Mosley Jr. by TKO in Round 6 (2:38), middleweight

Julian Rodriguez def. James Perella by unanimous decision (100-88, 99-89, 99-89), welterweight

Andreas Katzourakis def. Misael Rodriguez by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 96-94), middleweight

Suray Mahmutovic def. Raphael Monny by split decision (77-74, 76-75, 75-76)

Ivan Ortiz def. Justin Viloria by unanimous decision (78-73, 76-75, 76-75), lightweight

Da'Mazion Vanhouter def. Raphael Murphy by TKO in Round 1 (1:06), heavyweight

Alexis Alvarado def. Emiliano Cardenas by majority decision (58-56, 58-56, 57-57), bantamweight

Rakhmatullo Boymatov def. Caleb Hall by TKO in Round 1 (2:42), light heavyweight