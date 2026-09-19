Boxing Tonight (9/19/26): Cards, Start Times, & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight
Another night of Mexican boxing kicks off on Saturday when Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz (28-3-2) defends the WBC interim super lightweight title against Nestor Bravo (24-1) in California.
'Pitbull' is seeking his first win since fighting Lamont Roach Jr. to a majority draw in his first attempted title defense in December 2025. The former WBA 140-pound champion now prepares for his first opportunity to cement his title reign since winning his current belt with a unanimous decision over Omar Salcido in July 2025.
Bravo enters his first world title fight eight months after knocking out Pedro Campa to return to the win column. The win allowed him to rebound from a controversial decision loss to Xolisani Ndongeni in March 2025, a defeat that ended his undefeated record and booted him from the super lightweight rankings.
Bravo, who hails from Puerto Rico, is calling the matchup the next installment of the iconic 'Mexico vs. Puerto Rico' boxing rivalry.
Cruz vs. Bravo was set to be the second of two world championship fights on Saturday night, with Jesus Ramos Jr. (24-1) putting up the WBC interim middleweight title against Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0). However, Ramos Jr. was pulled from the fight at the weigh-in and the bout was canceled.
Ramos had won the title with a tight decision win over Shane Mosley Jr. in December 2025 and was set for his first title defense riding a four-fight win streak since his momentum-halting loss to Erickson Lubin in September 2023. Now we'll have to wait and see what his next move is.
While the Premier Boxing Champions card dominates Saturday night headlines, Matchroom Boxing is putting on a show for English fans at the Co-op Live Arena. Eddie Hearn is promoting a nine-fight card in Manchester headlined by undefeated cruiserweights John Hedges and Pat Brown, who fight for the BBBofC British Cruiserweight title.
Hedges has been the BBBofC British Cruiserweight champion since his win over Nathan Quarless in May 2025. The 24-year-old already has one defense of the title with his decision nod over Ellis Zorro five months later.
Brown comes into the matchup as the IBF inter-continental cruiserweight champion, a belt he won with an eighth-round TKO win over Vasil Ducar in April.
The card also features Matchroom prospects Shabaz Masoud, Kieran Conway, Tom Rafferty and Joe Howarth, among others.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight and tomorrow night, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Isaac Cruz vs Nestor Bravo
(C) Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo (12 rounds, for the interim WBC super lightweight title)
(C) Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Meiirim Nursultanov (12 rounds, for the interim WBC middleweight title) - Canceled
Daniel Blancas vs. Sergio Jimenez (10 rounds, super middleweight)
Marco Verde vs. Guillermo Hernandez (8 rounds, middleweight)
Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (8 rounds, super middleweight)
Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Omar Ulises Huerta (8 rounds, middleweight)
Valerii Tadtaev vs. Juan Silva (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Robert Guerrero vs. Shawn Rall (4 rounds, lightweight)
Diego Luna vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4 rounds, super lightweight)
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Watch: DAZN
Location: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, United States
John Hedges vs Pat Brown
John Hedges vs. Pat Brown (12 rounds, cruiserweight)
Shabaz Masoud vs. Ckari Mansilla (10 rounds, featherweight)
Kieran Conway vs. Mark Jeffers (10 rounds, super middleweight)
Joe Howarth vs. Cory O'Reagan (10 rounds, lightweight)
Alfie Middlemiss vs. Christopher Mondongo (8 rounds, featherweight)
Tom Rafferty vs. Liam Walsh (8 rounds, middleweight)
Garan Croft vs. Mohammed Graich (8 rounds, light middleweight)
Jack Power vs. Victor Ionascu (6 rounds, middleweight)
Emily Whitworth vs. Beata Dudek (6 rounds, women's bantamweight)
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England
Enjoy the fights!
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