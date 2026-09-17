Isaac Cruz and Nestor Bravo Write Boxing’s Next Mexico vs Puerto Rico Chapter

When you think of rivalries in boxing, specific fighters usually come to mind. Names like Ali/Frazier and Leonard/Hearns immediately come to mind.

Yet one of the most enduring, intense, and deeply personal rivalries is the decades-long beef between Mexico and Puerto Rico inside a boxing ring. Watching Miguel Cotto and Antonio Margarito trade punches, and Wilfredo Gomez take on Carlos Zarate for both titles and national pride, has thrilled boxing fans.

The fights represent contrasting styles and philosophies, and each fighter makes an unspoken promise that retreating is not an option. While the fighters may not stay in the pocket, you can count on flurries throughout. Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz and Nestor Bravo will offer up the next chapter in this eternal boxing rivalry.

Isaac Cruz | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

With fight night just days away, the national pride of each camp sits heavily upon their shoulders. While respect is palpable, both sides want to win for themselves, their people, and the culture that raised them.

A rivalry that hits different

Many attribute the start of the rivalry to the Sixto Escobar vs. Rodolfo Casanova fight on June 26, 1934. Escobar entered the bout as the world bantamweight champion. In the ninth round, Escobar knocked out Casanova in front of a loud crowd in Montreal. From there, the rivalry between nations and cultures was born.

Sixto Escobar

39-23-4 (17 KOs)

Former two-time world bantamweight champion

2002 IBHOF inductee pic.twitter.com/S7B3s4oAwJ — ᴋᴀʏᴏ ✘ (@KOJournals) August 16, 2024

This Saturday, Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KO) enters the Bravo fight as the interim WBC super welterweight champion. Bravo enters with a 24-1 record with 17 KOs. Each fighter has a contrasting style they hope to impose on their opponent.

For example, Cruz wants to cut the ring off to negate Bravo's agility advantage. Moreover, the champion wants to push forward, press inside, and work the body with a hook that he hopes will sap Bravo's energy for later, making him a stationary target. In addition, expect punches in bunches that Cruz wants to unleash, setting a frenetic, physical pace.

On the other hand, Bravo hopes to set a more disciplined tone. He cannot engage in a defense-optional brawl, which runs counter to his style. Instead, the 32-year-old elects to work behind the crisp jab, looking for guard gaps to exploit. Bravo will be able to control Cruz's aggression and power by counterpunching.

⏮️ Isaac Cruz was throwing the left hand with BAD INTENTIONS vs Eduardo Ramirez 💥



Cruz returns this Saturday against Nestor Bravo, live on DAZN 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/iSA6ptRfFk — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 17, 2026

For love of country

Granted, a world title hangs in the balance. Plus, more lucrative fights await the winner in the future. Yet both fighters see a deeper meaning to the event. In a statement, Cruz defines what the bout means to him.

"I am extremely motivated to return to the ring on September 19. I know that Bravo is very hungry and hoping to pull off the upset, but I also have a very clear goal, to keep proving that I belong among the elite.”

Similarly, Bravo wants the same thing for his nation: to become another in a long line of the island's world champions, which would probably taste sweeter against a national rival. History bears this out.

Don't sleep on Nestor Bravo. The left hook is his best weapon. It's the punch that ends fights and put Pedro Campa out cold in two. Saturday it's aimed at Isaac Cruz. The question is whether anything Bravo has can keep Pitbull off him. 🥊 #PitbullBravo | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing |… pic.twitter.com/AAEvDOqbts — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) September 16, 2026

“I’m very grateful to my team, and everyone who made this incredible event possible. I’m facing a tough, aggressive fighter who comes forward and likes to engage. But I have all the skills and versatility to win by any means necessary. We’re preparing the right way, and on fight night Puerto Rico will have a new champion.”

San Diego's Petco Arena will serve as the setting for the battle of nations.