Gervonta Davis Receives Approval To Travel To Paris And Join The U.S. Olympic Boxing Team
Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has received permission to travel to Paris and serve as a cornerman for the U.S. Olympic boxing team. The hit-and-run offender was granted a temporary leave from his probation to support the American athletes as from 19th July to 12th August.
Gervonta Davis had plans to be in Paris later this month to cheer on the boxing team's gold medal quest in the 2024 Olympics. He is still on probation for a 2020 Baltimore hit-and-run, faced travel restrictions. However, his lawyer, Hunter Pruette, threw a jab at the issue, requesting permission for Davis to travel and "support and advise" the team for Olympic glory.
In a bid to secure Gervonta Davis' travel to Paris, his lawyer, Hunter Pruette, stressed the boxer's adherence to his probation terms. However, Judge Althea M. Handy remained unconvinced, requesting further details before potentially lifting the travel ban and allowing Davis to support Team USA's Olympic push.
"Given his status amongst the world’s best boxers, Mr. Davis would be a key asset in motivating and supporting our team to achieve Olympic greatness and become the number one nation in the world at this year’s Olympic Games,” said High Performance Director for Team USA, Matt Johnson as he added his weight into the matter.
Gervonta Davis's explosive power is undoubtedly a hallmark of his professional career, but the amateur boxing style is vastly different. With a focus on technique, speed, and ring generalship, it remains to be seen how Davis's mentorship will impact the young American fighters. While his experience and motivational prowess could be invaluable, adapting his knockout-oriented approach to the Olympic format will be a key challenge.
In 2020, Gervonta Davis was involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured four people. He pleaded guilty to traffic violations and received probation as punishment.