Cam Delano Promises a War With Alex Terrible at BKFC Blood 4 Blood [Exclusive]

Whether it is in the ring or at the rodeo, Cameron Delano always aims to please the crowd in the most violent and dangerous way imaginable. Nothing about that will change in his once-in-a-lifetime matchup with deathcore star Alex Terrible at BKFC Blood 4 Blood.

Delano, a longtime bull rider for the Professional Bull Riders, made his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 76, where he stopped fellow debutant Jesse Desrosier in the third round. He used the momentum of that performance to call out TikToker Bryce Hall, who was sitting ringside before climbing through the ropes for a face-off, but instead will end up facing another celebrity in his sophomore outing.

Delano's second BKFC fight will come in the main event of one of the most unique combat sports events of the year on May 6, when he faces the debuting Aleksandr Shikolay, better known as Slaughter to Prevail lead vocalist Alex Terrible.

THE MONSTER HAS ENTERED THE CHAT 😈🔥#BLOOD4BLOOD | May 6 | Tickets at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/net5mQTBRG — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 28, 2026

Bare-knuckle boxing fans always expect violence, but Delano knows the crowd that he and Shikolay bring will expect even more. He fully intends to deliver, saying he just wants fans to enjoy the battle for as long as it lasts.

"I hope the fans just go crazy for the whole fight," Delano told KO on SI. "I don't really care about them picking sides. I don't care about my fans not rooting for him or booing. I want my fans to cheer for him just like their cheer, because we're both going to be in that ring giving them what they want: a war. At the end of the day, we're both there to put on a show."

Shikolay will certainly bring fans who support his every move. The 32-year-old has nearly three million followers on Instagram and garners over one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cameron Delano opens up on "respect" for Alex Terrible

Despite his musical background, Shikolay is a dedicated athlete with a 1-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing. BKFC president David Feldman made sure fans know the fight is "not a gimmick" and features two pure-hearted, violent martial artists in the main event, regardless of their backgrounds.

Delano is equally as aware of the danger that Shikolay presents. The pressure and energy the Russian brings to each fight are elements he resonates with, and together they make a recipe he believes will only allow the fight to end "one way."

"I respect Alex. We're very respectful towards each other, but May 6 is fight night, and once we step in that ring, all the respect goes out. We'll drink a beer or shake hands afterward, you know? But on May 6, he's coming to hurt me, and I'm coming to hurt him... We're both the same type of fighter, so that only ends one way. It'll either be a knockout or a doctor's stoppage."

Shikolay will not only be fighting on May 6; he will also be performing. Blood 4 Blood is being promoted as a "heavy metal concert with intersecting bare-knuckle fighting." Alex Terrible will perform on stage with Slaughter to Prevail before fighting Delano in the closing act.

Delano claimed to have also heard that Shikolay is planning to perform at Rockville, a four-day festival that begins the following day in Daytona Beach. As much respect as he has for Alex Terrible, he fully intends to spoil those plans.

"This is definitely history, and I'm happy for him that he's doing this for the first time in history, and I'm happy to be part of it. They say he's performing the next day at Rockville, but I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen."

The event is catered toward Shikolay and his fan base, but Delano expects it to be a big night for him and his six-year-old daughter, whom he calls his "twin." As a massive BKFC fan, Delano's daughter is one of the main reasons he got into bare-knuckle fighting. She will be watching him fight live for the first time at Blood 4 Blood, which he is more than excited for.

"She's my little twin, she's just like me. She just turned six years old. I got something exciting planned for fight night. She'll be there. Y'all just keep an eye out."