BKFC President Teases "Game-Changing" Fight For Mike Perry In Early 2026 [Exclusive]

With a first-round knockout of Josh Dyer in the BKFC 84 main event, Lorenzo Hunt is once again the BKFC light heavyweight champion. The former pound-for-pound king's return to the top opens up several options for the promotion entering 2026, including a potential super fight with Mike Perry.

Perry voiced his interest in the 185-pound title before his win over Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82. He called out Dyer, who was then the champion, but Hunt makes for an even bigger fight.

The hypothetical matchup has yet to gain public traction, but it is at the forefront of matchmakers' minds. BKFC president David Feldman noted that the promotion is working on another potential fight for Perry, but they are also interested in pitting their two biggest stars against each other.

"I think that's definitely something we're looking at," Feldman told KO on SI. "We have one other really, really big thing possible for Perry, and I think it's a game-changer for us. So, one or the other, but you'll be seeing both [Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Perry] back very soon, possibly against each other."

Perry faced off with middleweight champion David Mundell after his win over Stephens, but he has repeatedly stated his preference to remain at light heavyweight. 'Platinum' competed in all but one of his 15 UFC fights at 170 pounds, but he has gained a significant amount of muscle mass since then.

The Mundell face-off was heavily influenced by BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, who has been adamant that Perry needs to fight for a world title next. McGregor told Perry at the BKFC 82 press conference that "nobody" would take him serious if he ends his career without a world championship belt.

Lorenzo Hunt brushes off Mike Perry fight

Now that he has the belt back, Hunt is welcoming all challengers. 'The Juggernaut' said he would defend the title against anyone who is willing to "die for it," including Perry.

A Hunt vs. Perry title fight would ideally put two belts on the line. Hunt would put the BKFC light heavyweight belt at stake, with Perry pledging the 'King of Violence' title.

Hunt is undoubtedly deserving of the King of Violence title, but he does not view Perry as a champion for being its current owner.

"Stop calling these guys champions," Hunt told KO on SI before his fight with Dyer. "Or else you'll just find yourself in a weird position where you're calling everyone a champion. Mike Perry is not a champ. Stop the games."

Hunt famously claims there "are no champions" unless he "says so," and Perry clearly does not make the cut. That does not make a potential matchup any less intriguing.

