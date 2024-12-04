Can Turki Alalshikh Bring Together Tank and Shakur in the 2025 Battle?
For 2025, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has stated that he would like to try to make a Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson bout. Turki made a comment on Tank's previous remarks on social media, requesting two Ferraris before he would consider attending one of his events.
According to Turki, he pays certain fighters far more than the price of two Ferraris, but he will do it for him if that is what it takes to get him to accept the battle. During Tuesday's press conference, Tank Davis made a harsh statement, stating that Shakur has done "nothing in the sport" and that he and Keyshawn Davis are not interested in fighting. These three fortunate fighters are the ones Tank does wish to face in 2025: Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Vasily Lomachenko
Turki has no choice but to respect Gervonta's decision if he has made the decision to fight only those three before retiring at the end of 2025. Tank, however, has a price in mind that Alalshikh must fulfill in order for Tank to consent to fight Shakur, provided that Shakur does not demand outrageous sums of money.
Turki stated on Tuesday that he wants Shakur to face Tank Davis, William Zepeda, and Floyd Schofield on February 22nd, in that order.
“My plan for Shakur is this fight,” said Turki Alalshikh to Ariel Helwani’s site on YouTube.
“Then William Zepeda, and then let’s see if Tank wants to be in our show,” said Turki Alalshikh.
Tank Davis wouldn't require Shakur if he faced Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia in 2025, as those bouts would probably be more significant. Even casual boxing fans don't like Stevenson. Although he has a following, it isn't that large.
These supporters enjoy his defensive style, which is uncommon in this day and age. They take pleasure in observing the antiquated, hit-and-not-get-hit strategy of Mayweather. With the UFC, other sports, social media, and cable television as competitors, that combat style is out of trend these days. If you want to watch Shakur, you must be a minimalist who is OK with fighters who are passive and move for 12 rounds. The U.S. market does not have enough of those supporters, which is why Shakur's latest fights have drawn jeers.