Gervonta Davis’ Coach Teases Return But Won’t Name Opponent

Is Gervonta “Tank” Davis planning on making his return to the squared circle in 2026? His last fight was a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025.

Davis has been in the news plenty recently for all the wrong reasons. In January 2026, Davis was arrested in South Florida on charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping following a two-week search by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The charges stem from an October 2025 incident at a Miami Gardens gentleman's club. As a result, the WBA stripped him of his lightweight world title, designating him as "champion in recess." He also saw his fight against Jake Paul canceled as well.

Gervonta Davis | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Gervonta Davis making a return according to Calvin Ford

Appearing on The Rize Podcast, Davis’ coach, Calvin Ford, gave an update on his fighter’s plan for a comeback. Not only is ‘Tank’ planning a comeback, but Ford said he already knows who his opponent will be.

“He will be back in the mix. Tank has been doing this s--- since he was seven years old. Sometimes you need that reset because that reset means a lot.” Calvin Ford

Although Ford didn’t reveal the name of Davis’s prospective opponent, he could not contain his excitement about Tank’s new chapter in boxing.

“I can’t wait. I already know who I would like to see for a comeback. The person I want to see him in the ring with is the one we’re going to fight,” said Ford. “That’s why I can’t say yet. I’m campaigning for it.”

“At the end of the day, he has to make the decision on who he wants to fight, but I know it has to be the right opponent, especially for his fans, so they can really say I support him,” Ford continued. “It has to be a fight where they can be like ‘yeah!'”

Davis is still one of the top draws in boxing

Without question, Davis is still one of the top names in boxing. Boasting a professional record of 30-0-1, including 14 world title fights with a staggering knockout ratio of over 90%. A five-time world champion across three weight classes, Davis has captured titles at super featherweight, lightweight, and super lightweight.

Gervonta Tank Davis 🦍 and Errol Spence Jr 🦈 will both be making their return to the ring in 2026 🔥 safe to say BOXING IS BACK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vVVW0nXU9O — Boxing Pro 🥊 (@TheBoxingPro) February 17, 2026

As brilliant as Davis is in the ring, his run-ins with the law have left him on the outskirts of the boxing scene. If he can turn himself around, perhaps fans will get to see him in the ring once more.

The Latest Boxing News

Arslanbek Makhmudov Wrestles a Bear While Training for Tyson Fury Fight

Boxer Passes Out on the Stool in Corner on Shields vs Crews-Dezurn Undercard

Ryan Garcia Sets New Career High in Dominant Title Win Over Mario Barrios

Teofimo Lopez Makes Official Decision on Head Trainer Amid Father Controversy