Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli Undercard Features Three More Title Fights

The entire 'Mexico vs. The World' slate is now official.

The Ring Magazine fight card has been in the works for nearly a full calendar year, since Canelo Alvarez announced his return after his loss to Terence Crawford. Alvarez confirmed his 69th professional fight will be against WBC super middleweight champion Christian M'Billi in the main event of a 'Mexico vs. The World' fight card.

The event was initially scheduled for Sept. 21 before being postponed to Oct. 31. With three weeks remaining, Ring Magazine announced the remaining nine matchups on Thursday.

Canelo Alvarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undercard features a trio of title fights, bringing the total to four world championship belts on the line on Halloween night. In addition to M'Billi, two other defending champions, Jaime Munguia and Rafael Espinoza, will put their titles on the line.

Munguia will attempt his first defense of the WBA super middleweight title in the co-main event against 32-year-old Nikita Zon. The Russian is the WBA's No. 9-ranked contender at 168 pounds, last beating Nahuel Gonzalo Garcia by TKO in May.

Espinoza ends an 11-month-long layoff against No. 1 contender Lorenzo Parra. Espinoza, the Ring Magazine's No. 1-ranked featherweight, seeks his fifth successful title defense as the division's longest-reigning titleholder.

THREE TITLE FIGHTS ADDED TO THE CANELO VS MBILLI UNDERCARD 🔥



🥊 Jaime Munguia vs Nikita Zon

🥊 Rafael Espinoza vs Lorenzo Parra

🥊 Lindolfo Delgado vs Arthur Biyarslanov #CaneloMbilli | Oct 31st | @RiyadhSeason | Live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/h7OsCZjilZ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 8, 2026

The first belt on the line will be a vacant IBF super lightweight title fight between Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov, the two highest-ranked contenders in the organization.

Also representing Team Mexico on the night is recent super bantamweight title challenger David Picasso, who takes on undefeated Carl Martin in the last non-title fight of the night. With a win, Picasso, the WBC's No. 2-ranked featherweight contender, could potentially be the next challenger for 126-pound titleholder Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington.

Per the promotional name, there is one Mexican facing a non-Mexican in each fight. Both sides are loaded with talent, as the combined record of Team Mexico is 264-11 and the combined record of Team World is 176-4, according to Ring Magazine insider Mike Coppinger.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. (C) Christian Mbilli — for the WBC super middleweight title

(C) Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon — for the WBA super middleweight title

(C) Rafael Espinoza vs. Lorenzo Parra — for the WBO featherweight title

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Arthur Biyarslanov — for the vacant IBF super lightweight title

David Picasso vs. Carl Martin — super bantamweight

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas — super featherweight

Sultan Almohammed vs. Erick Villegas — super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez — super middleweight

Carlos Emiliano vs. Flavius Biea — middleweight

Bryan Leon vs. Hector Aguirre — super middleweight