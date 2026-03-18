Jaime Munguia Steps Into 168-Pound Title Fight After Jermall Charlo Falls Out

Ten months after his drug-testing debacle, Jaime Munguia is back in another world title fight. The 29-year-old will step in for Jermall Charlo to challenge WBA super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz.

Resendiz was initially expected to defend his title against Charlo in the co-main event of the massive May 2 fight card headlined by Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez and David Benavidez. However, reports of Charlo's involvement were quickly picked apart, and it will instead be Munguia facing the champion in May, ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez reported.

#BreakingNews: Armando Reséndiz vs Jaime Munguía lista para mayo 2 por el Supermediano WBA en Las Vegas en #BenavidezRamirez dijeron fuentes a @ESPNKnockOut pic.twitter.com/sbJ4SGpdtg — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) March 17, 2026

Resendiz will attempt his first title defense since winning the belt with a shocking win over Caleb Plant in May 2025. The upset gave him the WBA interim super middleweight title, which was upgraded to regular champion status following Terence Crawford's retirement.

The 27-year-old Resendiz is just 4-2 in his last six fights, but with a pair of upset wins over Plant and Jarrett Hurd in that span.

Munguia steps into the opportunity despite being just 2-2 in his last four fights and coming off a controversial drug abuse allegation. The 29-year-old tested positive for various PEDs following his most recent win over Bruno Surace, but has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The win over Surace allowed Munguia to avenge his previous loss, which was one of the biggest upsets in boxing in 2024. The Mexican is now 2-1 since suffering his first professional loss to Canelo Alvarez in a 2024 Cinco de Mayo fight card.

Jaime Munguia replacement continues latest Jermall Charlo drama

Jermall Charlo | Sarah Stier-Imagn Images

Reporting about the opponent change varies, with some saying Charlo never signed the contract. ESPN's Andreas Hale, who initially reported the Resendiz-Charlo fight, claims the 35-year-old withdrew from the bout within hours of his announcement for unknown reasons.

Although Charlo still boasts an undefeated record, he has fought just once in the last three years, beating Thomas LaManna by sixth-round TKO in May 2025. Constant injuries and legal trouble have plagued his career in the last five years.

Charlo's win over LaManna came on the same card that featured Resendiz beating Plant in the main event. The entire event was promoted as a pair of tune-ups for both Charlo and Plant, who would then be expected to face each other later in the year.

Instead, Resendiz stole the belt and ruined the plans. The next logical solution would be to book Resendiz against Charlo, but the Louisiana native's stretch of rotten luck continues.