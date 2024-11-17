Carl Froch And Jake Paul Exchange Blows Outside The Ring In An Ego Clash
By Miriam Onyango
Jake Paul called retired former 168-pound champion Carl Froch "broke" and "salty" for pleading with him for a bout at this stage of his life.
The ultra-wealthy influencer turned boxer was criticized by 47-year-old Froch, who now works as a boxing analyst and broadcaster, for defeating Mike Tyson's shell last Friday night in Arlington, Texas.
When Jake defeated and assisted 58-year-old Tyson in an eight-round bout that was viewed by 60 million people on Netflix, Froch appeared to become agitated. Mike Tyson's alleged $20 million prize for the Paul fight doubles his estimated $10 million net worth as of right now.
Froch chastised the 27-year-old Paul for defeating Mike Tyson in a lengthy, meandering, and venomous YouTube video that he put on his channel after witnessing the Jake-Tyson event. Froch went on to call Jake "useless" and declare that he would knock him out in a single round.
“Listen up Jakey boy… @jakepaul. I’m 11 years retired, not done a round of boxing for over a decade, I’m old, grey, and out of shape. But, I’d still give your missus the best night of her life! I bet she dreams about a real man. Let me know if you still want your cars washing, she can let me in through The Back Door. PS, I’d knock you out in 30seconds, you are USELESS,” said Carl Froch in his post on X.
“F*** sour loser. Shut the f*** up. Ive done more in 4 years than you have in your life. First and last time I respond to your broke salty a**. Let me know if you want to wash my cars,” said Jake Paul on X.
Froch missed out on significant earnings he could have received from fights against Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, and Artur Beterbiev if he hadn't put up his gloves so early. He retired in 2014, in the midst of his best career. Froch retired and is now plagued by sorrow over his lost opportunities since some fans believe he was too timid to continue fighting any of those killers.