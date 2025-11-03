Carl Froch Reacts To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Jeopardy, Speaks On Being Replacement
Due to recent legal proceedings involving Gervonta Davis, his scheduled bout with Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul is now looking increasingly unlikely.
Most Valuable Promotions acknowledged the civil lawsuit filed against Davis in a recent statement, where they revealed they would be making a 'determination' concerning 'next steps' for the bout.
It is now understood that an alternative opponent is being considered for Paul. Some names mentioned to fight the internet star include Ryan Garcia, Francis Ngannou, and Nate Diaz.
Now, one fighter who has been linked to Paul on several occasions in the past has spoken about a potential fight with 'The Problem Child'.
Carl Froch Reacts To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Jeopardy, Speaks On Being Replacement Fighter
Former world champion Carl Froch, 48, has been vocal about his feelings toward Jake Paul in recent times. 'The Cobra' has often criticized the internet star, and has campaigned for a fight with the American despite retiring in 2014.
Although there have seemingly been no formal discussions for a fight between Paul and Froch, it has at times been a talking point due to the English fighter's comments on the American.
Taking to his YouTube channel, Froch On Fighting, Froch has spoken about the recent news regarding Paul's bout with Davis. "It's basically hanging on by a thread. But the team, Jake Paul's team, has reportedly gone and contacted other fighters."
Froch went through the rumored potential replacements for Paul, giving his opinion on each one. The former champion described a fight between Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul as a 'good fight', while saying Francis Ngannou and Terence Crawford would dispatch of 'The Problem Child' with ease.
Then, Froch commented on his potential role as a replacement for 'Tank' Davis.
"Well, I know one thing. My phone hasn't rang. They have not contacted The Cobra because they know [I'd win], don't they?"- Carl Froch
Froch added, "Will Jake Paul's team be contacting The Cobra? I can answer that for you now, no, they won't.
"They know that it won't even last a round. One round, with me, in the little 10-ounce gloves on, it's game over for Jake Paul. His whole clown show will fall apart.
"I posted a picture of myself on Instagram yesterday looking in great shape... I'm still feeling great. He can see it, and he's thinking, even at 12 days' notice, this would just be a total mismatch, because Jake Paul can't fight."
The Latest Boxing News
Sydney Sweeney Explains How Christy Martin's Story "Completely Changed" Her
Francis Ngannou-Jake Paul Replacement Report Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Anthony Joshua Surprisingly Confirmed To Fight On One Of Three Dates In 2025
Ryan Garcia Reportedly Nearing Deal For World Title Fight In Early 2026