Charles Conwell Confident He Can Beat Ortiz And Bohachuk In Junior Middleweight Class
By Mohamed Bahaa
Along with displaying his abilities on Saturday's card, Charles Conwell avidly watched Vergil Ortiz vs. Serhii Bohachuk in the main event. Junior middleweight contender Conwell, with a perfect record, is keen for an opportunity to show himself against the best names in the division.
After giving Khiary Gray a second-round knockout and moving his record to 20-0 with 15 KOs, Conwell closely watched the main event. In a hotly contested fight, Ortiz gained a majority decision against Bohachuk with two judges rating it 114-112 and one judge rating it equal at 113-113.
Conwell spoke during the post-fight press conference about his confidence in his skills and divisional goals. " I believe I’m the next world champion in this division. " Conwell said, " I think I'm him in the division," " For me to prove that, if I got to go through these guys, Vergil, Bohachuk, whoever it is, any other contender, I’m willing to do it. I’ve seen the fight tonight and I see a world title in my hands. I think those guys are good fighters, but I just think I'm levels above them.”
When he thought back on the major event, Conwell observed the ferocity of the struggle. " I thought it was an action-packed fight. I thought it was either a draw or I thought Bohachuk won." he said. " I thought it was a good fight. I thought both fighters fought hard. I just think I’m better than both of those guys, I think I can go in there and take the belts."
After his April victory over Nathaniel Gallimore, Conwell's triumph over Gray marks his second fight under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. Golden Boy's Oscar De La Hoya gave Conwell's performance immediate compliments, adding, " Charles Conwell was incredible, He’s now ready for a world title, and we’re going after it.”
Conwell is excited about what chances lie ahead. " I can’t wait to see what Golden Boy has planned for me in the future,” he said. “I’m excited. I know they’ll do the right thing by me.”