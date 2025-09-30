Vergil Ortiz Jr. Responds To Claims That He 'Ducked' Jaron Ennis
Former unified world welterweight champion Jaron Ennis (34-0) is set to make the move up a division when he takes on Uisma Lima (14-1) in Philadelphia.
The bout is being labeled as a title eliminator for the WBA title at 154 pounds. This means that the winner can target a bout with WBA champion, Abass Baraou (17-1), with a win.
According to another contender in the division, 'Boots' Ennis could have been facing a different opponent in his debut in the weight class as opposed to Baraou.
The super welterweight division is currently one of the most exciting in boxing. From impressive champions to rising contenders, it is a weight class that is worth keeping an eye on in coming months.
One contender in the division is Vergil Ortiz Jr., who currently has a record of 23-0. Fighting out of Texas, the 27-year-old currently holds the interim WBC World Super Welterweight title.
The full WBC champion is Sebastian Fundora, who takes on Keith Thurman on October 25th for the super welterweight title in Las Vegas.
Although Ortiz Jr. is currently not a full world title holder, he is considered to be of championship calibre. In his last outing, he had an impressive win over former Terence Crawford opponent Israil Madrimov.
The win meant that Ortiz Jr. defended his interim title, and he will aim to do so again in November. Taking on Erickson Lubin (27-2) in Texas, the pair will fight on November 8th. However, it may have been a different opponent for Ortiz Jr.
Once rumored to be facing Jaron Ennis, a bout between 'Boots' and Ortiz Jr. never came to fruition. According to Ortiz Jr., this was due to the side of Ennis.
Speaking to YSM Sports Media, Ortiz Jr. said, "We were both offered a fight, I said yes, his side said no. I don't know who said no. The only thing I know is the fight didn't happen."
"It's getting really annoying that people are saying that I'm ducking because Eddie Hearn said 'Boots' signed to fight me. Where am I in that contract? Did I agree? We had already been offered to fight you, and we said yeah, you guys said no... How am I the one that's ducking?"- Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Ortiz Jr. added that he does look forward to a fight with Ennis in the future. "The 'Boots' fight, it's been cooking way too long. I really want to get in the ring with him. I think he's a good fighter. I think we can give the fans one of the best fights of the century."
