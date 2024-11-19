Collazo Defeats Niyomtrong To Win The Title Of Unified Champion
By Miriam Onyango
On the undercard of Saturday night's bout between Chris Billam-Smith and Gilberto Ramirez, Oscar Collazo stunned everyone by defeating Thammanoon Niyomtrong to become the WBO and WBA unified minimum weight champion.
After flooring his Thai opponent with a thunderous right hook in a ferocious sixth round, the Ring Magazine champion sent Niyomtrong reeling to the ground with another crashing right in the seventh.
In the end, he put a strong finishing touch on a brave but exhausted Niyomtrong, who lost for the first time in his professional career to drop to 25-1, and sealed the victory with a vicious left uppercut.
Since defeating Byron Rojas in June 2016, Niyomtrong, whose ring name is Knockout CP Freshmart, has been the WBA champion.
By winning his ninth knockout, Collazo advances to 11-0 as a professional, demonstrating why he is so well-liked globally and why he is predicted to advance through the ranks.
In a mature and dazzling performance against his astute opponent, Collazo was the dominating fighter from the opening bell, controlling each of the first five rounds with superior speed, power, and boxing IQ.
Collazo had the chance to pick up the pace in round six when he launched a ferocious attack that culminated in a well-timed shot that knocked Niyomtrong to the ground.
Niyomtrong was unable to respond in any way, thus it was only a question of time until round seven, when a decisive uppercut ultimately destroyed his resistance.
“Congratulations to my Islands Next Undisputed World champion @Oscalito6. He’s now the Unified WBO/WBA & Ring Magazine champion. Two more belts to go Boricua Lets Get It!!” said Amanda Serrano on X.
“We did it. I’m the KINGGG of the 105 pounds Unified WBO/WBA ring magazine champion,” said Oscar Collazo on X.