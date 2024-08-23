Danny Garcia: Two-Year Break Refreshes Career Ahead Of Middleweight Clash
By Mohamed Bahaa
Danny Garcia's much awaited comeback to the boxing arena is scheduled for September 14, when he will battle Erislandy Lara for the middleweight title. Undercard pay-per-view for the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga event will include this fight. With his last fight a triumph over Jose Benavidez Jr. in July 2022, Garcia's forthcoming battle marks his first in the ring in more than two years.
Garcia sees this absence as a career turning point even although he has been inactive for a long time. When asked about his time away, the 36-year-old former junior welterweight and welterweight champion spoke with the media expressing confidence in his preparedness. "You can expect the same Danny Garcia," Garcia said in a recent interview, "I really feel like nothing's really changed. If anything, the two-year layoff helped me. My body feels recovered. I don't have no injuries. My mind feels good. My body feels good."
Garcia underlined the rejuvenation he had during his time off, pointing out that he has been sparring both emerging stars and seasoned fighters to keep sharp. "I feel rejuvenated. I feel like I haven't lost a step," he said. "I'm in here sparring with the young guys, veterans. I was sparring with Devon Alexander. I was sparring with Antonio Tarver's son. I'm feeling good."
"Lara came into the conversation when I was speaking to my team," Garcia explained. "I said, 'Let me get this Benavidez fight to test the water at 154,' and then I think Lara agreed to fight me at 155, but two years went past. The fight was agreed to. It just took time because, I think, the Showtime thing. The fight is [now] agreed to at 157, catchweight, but there's no rehydration clause."
Garcia's remarkable career includes major wins and titles in several weight divisions. 2013 saw him win the lineal junior welterweight championship; subsequently, he progressed to take the WBC welterweight title. Garcia has not reclaimed a world title at welterweight since losing it in 2017, but his next fight with Lara offers a chance for him to earn a belt in a different division.
"It's always been a dream of mine to be a three-division world champion," Garcia said. "And it's right here, three-and-a-half weeks away."
With 21 knockouts, Garcia's record stands at 37-3. He is stepping back into the ring with hopes of adding another chapter to his legacy.