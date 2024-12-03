Darren Till Throws Down The Gauntlet: Challenges Cristiano Ronaldo For A Boxing Match
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ex-UFC title contender Darren Till has stirred up quite a buzz in the sports world by expressing his desire to box legendary soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Known for his bold personality, the Liverpool fan and MMA fighter is currently gearing up for his boxing debut against Tommy Fury, set for January 18, 2025, at a vibrant venue that promises to be electric with excitement.
Till passionately shared his aspirations for potential opponents in the boxing ring in an engaging conversation with Norske Bettingsider via BJ Penn. Till discussed his disagreement with Gary Neville and expressed admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo's athleticism and dedication to fitness.
“Gary Neville because we’ve had Twitter fights. He doesn’t like me... but yeah, maybe Gary Neville or Cristiano Ronaldo; he looks strong. I want to see his speed and strength. Seems really explosive,” Till remarked enthusiastically.
He even playfully acknowledged Ronaldo’s impressive physique, quipping, “He’s obviously super ripped, right? He doesn’t drink Coca-Cola or anything. I should follow his example.”
At 39, Ronaldo has immersed himself in various fight events, both in boxing and MMA, showcasing his versatility as an athlete. His passion for the fight scene is evident, especially after attending a recent PFL event where the formidable Francis Ngannou faced Renan Ferreira.
However, given his unwavering commitment to playing for Al-Nassr, the prospect of him stepping into the boxing ring appears somewhat unlikely, adding a sense of intrigue to Till's challenge.
Till's provocative challenge not only stirs excitement but also adds an exhilarating layer to his upcoming boxing debut, enticing fans who eagerly await his match against Tommy Fury at Co-Op Live in Manchester.
He even humorously alluded to his MMA background, stating, “If I’m losing the fight, I’ll just kick you in the face,” showcasing his lighthearted approach to the competition and the dynamic nature he brings to the sport.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to explore avenues beyond football. He recently participated in a viral YouTube video with MrBeast, where he participated in a soccer challenge for a staggering $1 million.
In the challenge, the participants aimed to hit three targets from the penalty area's edge. Fan Khalid surprisingly outperformed football legend Ronaldo, striking all targets before Ronaldo scored. A matchup between Till and Ronaldo remains speculative.