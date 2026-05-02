David Benavidez vs Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez Odds and Prediction

In what could be the biggest fight in Mexican boxing of the year, Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (48-1) puts the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line against David Benavidez (31-0).

Ramirez, 34, defends his title for the first time since defeating Yuniel Dorticos by unanimous decision in June 2025, in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 'Zurdo' is 4-0 at cruiserweight since moving up to 200 pounds in October 2023, a move that followed his lone professional loss to Dmitry Bivol.

Benavidez, 29, is making his cruiserweight debut five months after notching his first defense of the WBC and WBA regular light heavyweight belts. The undefeated Benavidez is coming off a string of impressive victories, most recently dominating Anthony Yarde with a seventh-round TKO in November 2025.

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramirez moneyline odds

Zurdo Ramirez: +380

David Benavidez: -500

Over 11.5 Rounds: -310

Under 11.5 Rounds: +215

David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramirez method of victory

Zurdo Ramirez by KO/TKO: +900

Zurdo Ramirez by decision: +550

David Benavidez by KO/TKO: +260

David Benavidez by decision: -145

David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramirez prediction

Benavidez vs Ramirez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fighters moving up in weight will always be a topic of conversation, and that rings true for Benavidez. While he faces a fellow former light heavyweight in Ramirez, the size difference was evident in their face-off, even if it was only slight.

Not only will Ramirez be bigger, but he is also a southpaw, presenting a style Benavidez has not faced much lately. 'The Mexican Monster' has only faced two southpaws in the last nine years — David Morrell and Demetrius Andrade. Morrell is the only fighter to ever record a knockdown against him.

However, the biggest difference in the fight will be Benavidez's speed and footwork, which have given all 31 of his opponents trouble. Ramirez is fast for a cruiserweight and is not used to being at a speed disadvantage, which he will face against Benavidez.

Benavidez is not a footwork maestro by any means, but he is much better at cutting angles while pressuring than the flat-footed Ramirez. Zurdo's size is unlikely to translate to any meaningful power advantage, as he has yet to record a knockdown or a knockout since moving up to cruiserweight.

As one of the best pressure fighters in the game, Benavidez will have a much more difficult challenge trying to manhandle Ramirez the way he has done to previous opponents. Ramirez is never afraid to get his hands dirty, but Benavidez is much more accurate and defensively sound in close quarters.

Both fighters are notoriously durable and will look to drag each other into deep waters. Ramirez has never faced anyone as nasty and aggressive in the trenches as Benavidez, who could become the first fighter to expose his hittable chin. Look for Benavidez to pull away late, as he always does, with a potential stoppage in the later rounds.

Prediction: David Benavidez by KO/TKO

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